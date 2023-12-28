"Trying to improve his trade value": NBA fans in awe of Kevin Durant's career-high 16-assist game

Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns to a 13-point victory against the Houston Rockets, 123-113, with a triple-double performance. While the feat is astonishing, social media has always been known to take shades on NBA players and trigger some haters to create creative banters.

After Durant posted his 18th career triple-double and first in the 2023-24 season, his fans, as well as his haters, took to the internet to give their opinions and satirical humor on the feat.

Durant's critics see him as an NBA superstar who likes to join superteams, starting with his move to sign with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. According to one fan, this triple-double by the 13-time NBA All-Star is his way to getting his trade level up to join LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Known as a scorer, PlaybyPlayBark said that Durant finally learned how to pass the ball to his teammates.

One fan even says that the numbers are like Luka Doncic's son.

On the bright side, more of KD's fans are celebrating this accomplishment. One even reminded everyone that as good as Durant is, he has never had a 60-point game.

Some even crowned Durant as the best player in the league or even the GOAT.

Kevin Durant's triple-double puts the Suns back on an even record

The Phoenix Suns dominated the Houston Rockets with a 129-113 victory, fueled by Kevin Durant's triple-double featuring a career-high-tying 16 assists, along with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

The adept passing of Durant orchestrated a balanced first-half offense, complemented by Devin Booker's 20 points and seven assists, and Eric Gordon's standout performance with 27 points, 17 in a remarkable second quarter.

Grayson Allen's 16 points, with 10 in the first period, also played a vital role for the Suns.

Despite Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green's combined 47 points for the Rockets, they struggled defensively without Dillon Brooks.

The Phoenix Suns were also able to snap a three-game losing streak, including a Christmas Day defeat against the Dallas Mavericks behind Luka Doncic's 50-point performance.

The team's record improves to 15-15 and is tied with the Golden State Warriors. Both teams are lingering in the Play-In Zone of the NBA Western Conference standings along with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Phoenix Suns have two more games to end the year. Up next on their schedule are the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 29 and the Orlando Magic two days after. Both games are going to be played at the Footprint Center in Arizona.