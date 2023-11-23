As someone who has tried to earn respect with his strong work ethic, Dallas Mavericks rookie center Dereck Lively II also appreciates that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving empower him more with their actions than with any encouraging words.

“They will never say I’m doing a great job. But if I’m doing something well, you can tell that they’re happy and you can tell they have a smile on their face,” Lively told Sportskeeda. “Them knowing that I have their backs, they have that trust that they can do more on the court.”

Dereck Lively Interview (Exclusive)

Lively spoke to Sportskeeda on numerous topics, including his chemistry with Doncic and Irving, Jason Kidd’s head-coaching style and modeling his game after various star players.

Editor’s note: The following 1-on-1 conversation has been edited and condensed.

The Mavs drafted you at No. 12 for a reason. But why do you think you’ve had immediate success?

Lively: “All the work I put in and just staying hungry. There are some points where I didn’t know where I was going to go. I didn’t know if I was going to get drafted in the lottery, first round or second round. I’m just fortunate enough to be here and try to do what I can and learn as quickly as possible.”

Why did you have that uncertainty?

Lively: “There were some draft boards that had me going 22, 32 or 34. Some of them had me at 20. So being able to climb up to 12, it let me know that my work is working.”

What did you make of the scattered analysis?

Lively: “There were a lot of things to look at and things for a lot of people to say. The only thing that I knew I could count on is what I do in the gym and how much work I put in. I came out to LA and worked with Klutch [Sports Group]. I put a lot of work into good use. To be able to be in this position, I’m so grateful.”

You’ve already faced a couple of 2-time MVPs in the paint. Was it more demoralizing playing against Giannis [Antetokounmpo] with his athleticism or [Nikola] Jokic’s all-around game??

Lively: “They’re MVPs and people who have been doing it for so long, so they’re going to end up getting their points. You have to try to be a little deterrent. You have to be a gnat in their ear and make sure that they’re not comfortable.”

What was the key to having success against Wemby [Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama] in your rookie debut?

Lively: “Multiple efforts. Just being able to know that just because the ball goes up, doesn’t mean the play is finished. It doesn’t matter if the ball is on the floor. You have to dive into it. You have to be able to jump out of bounds. You have to do everything you can to try to keep the play alive and keep the ball going.”

What did Tyson Chandler instruct you to work on when you first met?

Lively: “A lot. As soon as I see him, we instantly talk basketball. We talk about there are some things he can teach and there are some things you can figure out whenever you’re in the position. There are things that are going to happen on the court that are hard to explain. You’ll only be able to crack them whenever you go through those games."

"Failure is the biggest teacher to success. That’s a fact. Being able to know that I have to go through the hardships and the tough things and losing games to get better and to learn. It’s an amazing thing to have – a seven-footer who has been in my position and on this team. Our games are similar. I’m able to know that I can try to fill his shoes. It makes me want to work that much harder.”

Chandler has said that you have this calmness to you. Where does that come from?

Lively: “I just know that no matter what is going on around you, no matter what energy or how much is going on with basketball and non-basketball, you always have to be in control of yourself. That’s the only thing you can be in control of.”

Many people have praised your defensive positioning and ability to switch out on the perimeter this season. Was it a point of emphasis for you during the offseason?

Lively: “It’s just about being able to know which leverages to use and to save steps so I’m not using as much energy. Just being able to keep my head on a swivel and running from baseline to baseline and free throw to free throw to understand what’s going on. To call out screens earlier or coverages and be able to talk to people. My job is mainly defense. Our offensive juggernauts, I have to be able to help them out every step that I can. So just being able to talk to them and make sure that they’re syncing and that they know I got their backs, it’s what we’ve been grown to do.”

What has been the key to establishing chemistry with Luka and Kyrie so far?

Lively: “It really comes down to trust. It’s about them being able to see that I’m going to do whatever it takes. If I have to get dunked on, then I’m going to get dunked on, throw it ahead and we’ll get a corner 3. I’m not worried about my own failure. I’m only worried about team success.”

What are Luka and Kyrie like as leaders?

Lively: “They’re great leaders. They have taught me a lot. We learn on the court and we learn on the fly. They will never say I’m doing a great job. But if I’m doing something well, you can tell that they’re happy and you can tell they have a smile on their face. Them knowing that I have their backs, they have that trust that they can do more on the court.”

What are the main things you’ve learned from them?

Lively: “Being able to know, depending on how much energy on the court, what they want to do, what moves they want to go to and when to clap on screen-and-rolls and when to look for the lob. If they’re missing a shot, I’m going to dive out-of-bounds to save the ball from going out-of-bounds. Or I’m getting the offensive rebound, and kicking it right back to them. Them being able to have the ball in their hands is our best option.”

Do they play any one-on-one in practice? If so, who wins?

Lively: “It turns into 1-on-2 or 1-on-3 because you can’t really guard them one-on-one. If it’s one-on-one, there are not many times that they get stopped. But whenever they have multiple people clash on them, they always find the open shooter and they always find the open cutter. It’s nice to know they have their head on a swivel like that. To be able to read the court like that is just amazing.”

Knowing his player pedigree, what is the player-coach experience like with Jason Kidd?

Lively: “I’m fortunate enough that he lets me make mistakes. There are going to be some times where I’m not doing all of the right things. But at the same time, I’m going to do the key things that I do right and to hang my hat on those. Then, I’m going to get better eventually at things I’m doing poorly at. Knowing that he trusts me to learn fast, I might mess up on one thing in the first quarter. But by the second quarter, I have it down pat on what I need to do.”

What do you think his patience and trust do for you?

Lively: “You’re just able to be comfortable out there. Knowing that my teammates and coaches have my back, I’m able to play freer.”

I know you’re your own man. But are there guys you’re trying to model your game after?

Lively: “I’m just trying to take bits and pieces from everybody’s game I wouldn’t say that I’m trying to model my game after anybody else. But I’m trying to learn from Tyson and trying to learn from players like Jokic. I’m trying to learn from Giannis, learn from Evan Mobley and learn from Hakeem Olajuwon. I try to pick up little bits and pieces from players that have found success with what they do and try to model and mold my game so I can fit into the things that they do.”

How would you break down the bits and pieces you’re taking from those guys?

Lively: “Being able to figure out (the) bursts of speed like Giannis and being able to get around players and attack their hips whenever they give you a little bit of opening. I look at Jokic’s ability always to stay calm, but still able to find those ways to get rebounds, buckets or tipoffs. Then I look at Hakeem Olajuwon’s footwork and his ability to play out of the post. And then I look at Evan Mobley’s timing. I like to be able to watch his game and figure out when he jumps using his left hand or his right hand. I try to figure out when can a player get a floater off, when they’re going to try to get to the rim or when are they going to try to lay up on me or dunk on me.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.