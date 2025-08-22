  • home icon
  • “Trying to smear players’ names?”: Matt Barnes and Chandler Parsons can’t hide true feelings as Malik Beasley no longer target in gambling probe

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Aug 22, 2025 18:48 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn
Matt Barnes and Chandler Parsons can’t hide true feelings about Malik Beasley (Source: Imagn)

Heading into free agency this summer, Malik Beasley was set to land a sizable payday with whatever team he ended up with. However, things fell apart when he got swept up in off-court drama. Amid the latest developments, two former players came rushing to his defense.

Just days before players could start signing deals, reports emerged that Beasley was part of a federal investigation connected to gambling. The accusations stemmed from the 2024 season when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

As expected, news of Malik Beasley being investigated destroyed any chances of him landing a deal in free agency. Weeks later, news broke that upon review he is not guilty of anything and the case is closed.

Following this report, longtime NBA forward Matt Barnes sounded off in the comments. He is outraged at how players' livelihoods are being affected by investigations that yield no evidence.

"So they just gonna keep trying to smear players names??" Barnes wrote.
Matt Barnes comment
Matt Barnes comment

Former Houston Rockets forward Chandler Parsons also weighed in on the situation, stating that Beasley should still land a contract worth his value.

"he better still get paid then smh," Parsons said.
Chandler Parsons comment
Chandler Parsons comment

Still an unrestricted free agent, Beasley is free to sign with any NBA team moving forward.

Malik Beasley could return to Detroit Pistons on respectable contract

As far as his options go, a return to the Detroit Pistons is the most logical outcome for Malik Beasley. He just had one of the best seasons of his career there, and they have an open roster spot.

In light of the news of his invesitgation being dropped, Spotrac's Keith Smith touched on what a Beasley deal could look like. He noted that Detroit could sign him to a deal with a starting salary just over seven million.

The Pistons quickly pivoted this offseason, acquiring a new sharpshooter in Duncan Robinson via a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. That being said, they should still strongly consider reuniting with Beasley.

In his first season in Detroit, Beasley became a fan favorite on and off the court. He nearly captured Sixth Man of the Year honors with his stellar offensive boost off the bench. On top of that, he provided a strong veteran presence to a young team looking to turn the corner.

Seeing that teams can never have enough shooting in the modern NBA, a reunion makes a lot of sense for both sides.

