"Trying to stat pad this 60 piece is nasty": NBA fans go berserk over Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 64-point night

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t hide their frustrations in their NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 7. The two-time MVP had a game-high 37 points in that game but the Bucks couldn’t stop the Pacers in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Haliburton’s crucial three-pointer followed by his “Dame Time” celebration must still be fresh on the Bucks’ minds. They had to be raring to take on Indy again.

On Wednesday night, the rematch between the two teams happened. Like their meeting a few days ago, this one was another edge-of-your-seat battle. Both teams exchanged haymakers on each other but the Bucks had unquestionably had the best player on the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo methodically led his team to the win behind his career-high and franchise-record 64 points. Fans on Twitter/X erupted following his performance:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Giannis trying to stat pad this 60 piece is nasty. Yall won 13 minutes ago”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As much as the Milwaukee Bucks wanted to, the Indiana Pacers just refused to give up. Antetokounmpo and crew had to earn the win. The Bucks led every quarter except the third where it was tied at 31 apiece. Milwaukee needed every single point from “The Greek Freak” to come out as winners.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 64 points, hitting 20-28 shots, but missed all his three three-point attempts. He also made 24-32 free throws to break Michael Redd’s franchise record of 57 points which was accomplished in 2006. Antetokounmpo now owns the most regular season points, most playoff points, most points in a game and most points in a game for Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his presence felt on both ends of the floor

Giannis Antetokounmpo had his imprint on the game not just with his points. He also tallied 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block. The Greek superstar just refused to let the Indiana Pacers rally for another win.

Antetokounmpo’s rebounding was particularly important. In their loss to the Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Bucks gave up too many rebounds. Indiana won the rebounding battle 45-43 but it wasn’t decisive. More importantly, Milwaukee crashed the boards when the team needed to secure possessions.

The Bucks and the Pacers will meet again two more times before the season ends. They will square off in back-to-back games to start 2024. Basketball fans will be excited to see both teams tangle with each other in what is looking like a brewing rivalry.