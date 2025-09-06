Turkey’s coach Ergin Ataman continues his furious tirade against EuroBasket’s hectic schedule

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 06, 2025 13:26 GMT
Turkey's coach Ergin Ataman continues his furious tirade against EuroBasket's hectic schedule
Turkey’s coach Ergin Ataman continues his furious tirade against EuroBasket’s hectic schedule (Source: IG/Ergin Ataman)

EuroBasket 2025, which started on August 27, is in its final stages already. The 24-team tournament is crammed into just 18 days, with group-stage teams playing five games, often on back-to-back days. Turkey was the first to secure a quarterfinal spot, but coach Ergin Ataman was not happy with the tournament's hectic schedule.

During the post-game conference after Turkey's 85-79 win over Sweden, Ataman went off on the organizers, condemning them for scheduling the game to start at 12 p.m.

"That kind of game is very dangerous, especially if you play in the morning," Ataman said. "The last time I played basketball at this level again was in FIBA in 2022, again in Berlin, we played at 12 o'clock, and before that, it was 30 years ago when I was coaching in junior competitions."
Ataman explained how basketball at the highest level couldn't be played with such schedules.

"For the players, for the sport in a higher level it is very difficult," Ataman added. "For that reason the last two I have been complaining and complaining because this is a very high competition, a very high (level of) basketball we play in the EuroBasket and it is very difficult for me to understand this mentality."
After their Round of 16 game on Friday, Turkey will observe a three-day break, the longest they’ve had in the tournament. If they advance further, they will only get two more days of rest before the semifinals and finals.

Ergin Ataman proposes changes to EuroBasket rosters and game time amid tight schedules

Ergin Ataman voiced his frustration with EuroBasket’s 12-man roster limit and tight schedule, suggesting an alternative. After the Round of 16 win, the coach shared his thoughts on the tournament's structure, asking FIBA to think about progressing the event.

Explaining how a clustered schedule and minimum rosters could affect teams making a deep run, Ataman said:

"I believe that it is time for FIBA to think about some progress for the tournament, not only for the game time," he expressed. "(due to injuries) some teams must play in the final with 8 players, so come on, people are going to the moon. It is time to change something, time to change the regulation, give 14-15 players."

Ataman's sentiment is reflected across all teams, with coaches flustered over the lack of players and clustered schedules.

Edited by Krutik Jain
