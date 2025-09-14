Turkey vs Germany Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 14 | EuroBasket 2025 Final

Turkey went against Germany in the 2025 EuroBasket Finals. As many fans had expected, the German National Men's Basketball team, spearheaded by Franz Wagner and Dennis Schroder, trampled every opponent in their way and reached the biggest stage of the FIBA tournament.

They have had a perfect record starting from the group stages. The Germans did not lose a single game in the group stage and finished at the top in Group B with a 5-0 record. They defeated every team that stood in their way in the Round of 16 and went against Luka Doncic-led Slovenia in the quarter-finals.

They defeated the Slovenians with a finals score of 99-91 and crushed Finland (98-86) in the semi-finals to be one game away from the European championship. On the other hand, Turkey, led by Alperen Sengun, has been the underdog of the tournament.

However, once the tournament started, they surprised many with the results. They have a similar run as the Germans, where they finished Group A with a 5-0 record and knocked out Nikola Jokic-led Serbia in the Round of 16.

The EuroBasket Final tipped off at 2:00 p.m. ET. The Turkish side immediately went on the offensive as soon as the game started. They kept the pressure up for every possession and did not let the Germans get into their rhythm.

However, the Germans caught up in the end and ended the quarter in the lead (22-24). The second quarter started with both teams showing great intensity on the court. Sengun feasted on passes from his teammates in the paint and helped cut the lead short. The Turkish overtook Germans and entered halftime with a lead (46-40).

Turkey vs Germany player stats and box score for Sept. 14

Turkey

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Shane LARKIN* 9 3/4

(67%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 2 2 1 2

4 Sehmus HAZER* 2 1/2

(50%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 -2 Sertac SANLI

/

(%) /

(%) /

(%)









Cedi OSMAN* 10 0/2

(0%) 3/4

(75%) 1/2

(50%) 3







3 Onuralp BITIM

/

(%) /

(%) /

(%)









Furkan KORKMAZ* 0 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1









0 Alperen SENGUN* 3 3/4

(75%) 0/1

(0%) 2/3

(67%)

1 2 3 2 Ercan OSMANI* 0 0/2

(0%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%)

3 1 -3 Adem BONA 6 2/2

(100%) /

(%) 2/3

(67%)









1 4 Erkan YILMAZ

/

(%) /

(%) /

(%)







Kenan SIPAHI 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 Omer Faruk YURTSEVEN 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 2

1

Germany

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK #ERROR! Isaac BONGA* 7 2/4

(50%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 3 2 2

1 1 -8 Oscar DA SILVA 0 /

(%) /

(20%) /

(%)

1 1

1 -3 Maodo LO 2 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%)







5 Tristan DA SILVA 10 2/4

(50%) 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 4

1

3 Franz WAGNER* 16 5/6

(83%) 1/5

(20%) 3/4

(75%) 5

1 1

2 -7 Daniel THEIS* 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 2 2 -10 Dennis SCHRODER* 2 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 1 5

3 -7 Justus HOLLATZ 0 /

(%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%)









1 Johannes THIEMANN 0 /

(%) /

(0%) /

(%) 2 1 1 1

7 Leon KRATZER

/

(%) /

(%) /

(%)



Andreas OBST* 3 /

(%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 2 1 1 1 -11









About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More