Turkey vs Poland Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 9 | EuroBasket 2025 Quarterfinals

Alperen Sengun and Turkey took on Poland in their EuroBasket quarterfinals matchup on Tuesday. Heading into this game, Turkey had been enjoying a perfect run at the tournament, winning all five games in the group stage before defeating Sweden in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Poland had scraped by, dropping two games in the group stage before facing and defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 16.

Poland opened the game, getting off to a solid start in the first quarter. The team did well to limit Turkey’s opportunities both inside the paint and from the perimeter. But, Poland also struggled to find the basket consistently and ended the first quarter tied at 19-19 despite its strong showing on defense.

Turkey’s offense, spearheaded by Alperen Sengun, proved too much for Poland in the second quarter. The Turkish players began to knock down shots from the perimeter and also established their presence in the paint. They took a double-digit lead with three minutes left in the first.

Turkey finished the quarter strong, getting stops on their end while converting on the other, as the team’s lead ballooned to 14 points before the end of the first half (46-32).

Sengun led the way in the first half, recording 10 points, six assists and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Poland relied on Aleksander Dziewa, who recorded 11 points, shooting 4-for-6.

Turkey vs Poland player stats and box score for Sept. 9

Turkey

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Sha ne LARKIN * 4 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 1 2 5 Sehm us HAZER * 7 3/5

(60%) 0/1

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 2 1 9 Sert ac SAN LI /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Ce di OSMAN * 7 3/6

(50%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 3 1 1 2 14 Onura lp BIT IM /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Furk an KORKM AZ 2 /

(%) /

(%) 2/2

(100%) 1 4 Alper en SENGUN * 10 3/7

(43%) 0/1

(0%) 4/5

(80%) 6 6 2 1 2 9 Erc an OSMANI * 5 2/4

(50%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 3 1 1 12 Ad em BO NA 3 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) 1 3 1 1 7 Erk an YILM AZ /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Ken an SIPA HI 8 3/5

(60%) 2/4

(50%) /

(%) 3 1 1 10 Omer Far uk YURTSEV EN 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 0

Poland

Players PTS FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Andrz ej PLU TA 3 1/4

(25%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 2 2 -4 Aleksand er BALCEROWSKI * 1 /

(%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) 2 1 2 1 -6 Mich al SOKOLOWSKI * 2 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 1 -11 Jord an LOYD * 8 2/3

(67%) 0/1

(0%) 4/4

(100%) 2 2 1 3 -13 Mateu sz PONITKA * 4 2/5

(40%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 3 2 2 1 -14 Szym on ZAPA LA /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Aleksand er DZIE WA 11 4/6

(67%) 3/5

(60%) /

(%) 2 1 -9 Toma sz GIE LO 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 0 Kam il LACZYNSKI * 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 -4 Domin ik OLEJNICZ AK 3 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) 2 3 1 -8 Mich al MICHAL AK /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Przemysl aw ZOLNIEREWI CZ 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 -1

