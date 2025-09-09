Turkey vs Poland Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 9 | EuroBasket 2025 Quarterfinals

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 09, 2025 14:54 GMT
Turkey v Poland: Quarterfinal - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Turkey vs Poland Game Player Stats and Box Score For Sept. 9 (Credits: Getty)

Alperen Sengun and Turkey took on Poland in their EuroBasket quarterfinals matchup on Tuesday. Heading into this game, Turkey had been enjoying a perfect run at the tournament, winning all five games in the group stage before defeating Sweden in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Poland had scraped by, dropping two games in the group stage before facing and defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 16.

Poland opened the game, getting off to a solid start in the first quarter. The team did well to limit Turkey’s opportunities both inside the paint and from the perimeter. But, Poland also struggled to find the basket consistently and ended the first quarter tied at 19-19 despite its strong showing on defense.

Turkey’s offense, spearheaded by Alperen Sengun, proved too much for Poland in the second quarter. The Turkish players began to knock down shots from the perimeter and also established their presence in the paint. They took a double-digit lead with three minutes left in the first.

Turkey finished the quarter strong, getting stops on their end while converting on the other, as the team’s lead ballooned to 14 points before the end of the first half (46-32).

Sengun led the way in the first half, recording 10 points, six assists and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Poland relied on Aleksander Dziewa, who recorded 11 points, shooting 4-for-6.

Turkey vs Poland player stats and box score for Sept. 9

Turkey

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Shane LARKIN *41/1
(100%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		125
Sehmus HAZER *73/5
(60%)		0/1
(0%)		1/2
(50%)		219
Sertac SANLI/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Cedi OSMAN *73/6
(50%)		1/3
(33%)		/
(%)		311214
Onuralp BITIM/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Furkan KORKMAZ2/
(%)		/
(%)		2/2
(100%)		14
Alperen SENGUN *103/7
(43%)		0/1
(0%)		4/5
(80%)		662129
Ercan OSMANI *52/4
(50%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		31112
Adem BONA31/1
(100%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		13117
Erkan YILMAZ/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Kenan SIPAHI83/5
(60%)		2/4
(50%)		/
(%)		31110
Omer Faruk YURTSEVEN0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		0
Poland

PlayersPTSFG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLKBOX SCORE
Andrzej PLUTA31/4
(25%)		1/3
(33%)		/
(%)		22-4
Aleksander BALCEROWSKI *1/
(%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		2121-6
Michal SOKOLOWSKI *21/2
(50%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		111-11
Jordan LOYD *82/3
(67%)		0/1
(0%)		4/4
(100%)		2213-13
Mateusz PONITKA *42/5
(40%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		13221-14
Szymon ZAPALA/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Aleksander DZIEWA114/6
(67%)		3/5
(60%)		/
(%)		21-9
Tomasz GIELO0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		0
Kamil LACZYNSKI *0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		2-4
Dominik OLEJNICZAK31/1
(100%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		231-8
Michal MICHALAK/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
Przemyslaw ZOLNIEREWICZ0/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		1-1
Sameer Khan

