"Turn the injury sliders off": NBA fans are cursing their luck as Tyler Herro and Cam Thomas both suffer ankle injuries

Tyler Herro and Cam Thomas are off to a great start for the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, respectively. Both have provided their teams with versatile and deadly scoring when they’re on the floor. The two were expected to play a crucial role this season for their respective teams. Herro and Thomas’ hot start also meant that fantasy basketball players have had their fun having them in their lineups.

The Heat and the Nets, though, might not have them due to sprained ankle injuries. Both were taken back into the locker room after the said injuries. Fans quickly reacted to the news that Herro and Thomas are not returning to play:

"Turn the injury sliders off"

Tyler Herro sprained his ankle after landing on Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.’s foot. Herro went for a floater but unfortunately didn’t have any free space when he landed. The shooting guard slumped to the floor and grimaced in pain. He was able to get up by himself and hopped back into the locker room.

Herro played eight minutes and finished with six points, two rebounds and one assist. The Miami Heat will likely conduct more tests before announcing his status.

Cam Thomas suffered his ankle injury against the LA Clippers in the second quarter. Thomas, after shaking off Russell Westbrook, drove into the lane but was met by PJ Tucker. The point guard wanted to sidestep past Tucker but stepped on his foot instead. Like Herro, he went down clutching his ankle.

Thomas played 20 minutes and finished with 14 points, two rebounds and one block. The Brooklyn Nets, who are already playing without Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, will have to adjust without their best scorer on the floor.

NBA fantasy owners who have both Tyler Herro and Cam Thomas will be grimacing as well as if they sprained their ankles as well.

Cam Thomas and Tyler Herro have been superb this season

Tyler Herro, despite another season of trade rumors surrounding him, has been off to a great start for the Miami Heat. He is averaging career-highs in points (25.3), rebounds (5.6), assists (5.0) and steals (1.4). Herro’s numbers have softened the blow of not landing Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

Last season, the Heat became the first play-in team to make the NBA Finals. Herro played just part of Game 1 in the first round and then sat out the playoffs due to a broken hand. How Miami can survive without him this season remains to be seen. He has arguably been their best player.

Cam Thomas, meanwhile, has just been scorching hot. He dropped three straight 30-point games to start the season and erupted for 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets’ 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Thomas has become the Bucks’ go-to scorer this season.

Thomas is averaging 28.7 points, a staggering 18.1-point improvement from his 10.6 PPG last season. The combo guard is expected to be one of the leading candidates for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. He could follow in Tyler Herro’s footsteps, who accomplished the same during the 2021-22 season.