"Turned them Turks into Thanksgiving dinner" - Basketball fans in awe of Victor Wembanyama's all-round showing against Turkey 

Ever since his debut, Victor Wembanyama has become a sensation in the NBA, dominating the hardcourt with his exceptional abilities and physical gifts. Now that the league is on international break, Wemby is showcasing his talents on the international stage.

France faced Turkey on Wednesday in a friendly game that ended up in a 96-46 easy victory for the French team. Wembanyama delivered an exceptional performance, scoring 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals on 71% shooting.

Fans online were amazed at this spectacle and flooded the comments section on social media to express their thoughts on the San Antonio Spurs player's performance.

One fan trolled Turkey for suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Victor Wembanayama and France:

"Dude turned them Turks into Thanksgiving dinner."

Other fans joined the fray in applauding the 7-footer for his great performance:

"Wembanyama is already better than some All NBA Centers. Scary stuff," @Dogemade said.

"Top 10 in the world and he’s only 20," @brayknowball said.

"He might get an mvp within his first 5 years," @PlayerRizz predicted.

While most of the fans appreciated "Wemby" for his efforts, some fans pointed out that Turkey is not a strong international team and that fans should not get too excited about the Frenchman's performance against a weak team:

"It was against Turkey G league team chill out lmao," @joeblackXXL said.

"Impressive but Turkey was awful," @Stevie1378462 said.

Wembanyama enters his second year in the NBA next season after spending his rookie year as the No. 1 overall draft pick. He had a great rookie season, culminating it by winning the Rookie of the Year award. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season.

Victor Wembanyama aims to beat Team USA in 2024 Paris Olympics

With the 2024 Paris Olympics on the horizon, the Spurs rookie revealed his aim for the tournament. The Frenchman revealed that he wants to beat Team USA in the final of the biggest international stage:

"My goal is to beat Team USA in the final," Wembanyama said as per Sam Borden on X.

It won't be an easy task to accomplish this year, as Team USA will field one of the strongest rosters it has had in years. Some of the biggest names from the NBA are set to feature in Paris and won't let the Spurs newbie have his way so easily.

Who do you think will win the Olympic gold medal in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

