“Tweak god back”: NBA fans thrilled as Kai Jones set to sign with Sixers on 10-day contract

Former Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones was waived by the team on Oct. 11 after displaying strange behavior on social media, where he called out some of his teammates. Before being waived, Jones also requested to be traded due to "personal reasons." But he's now set to sign a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

During the 2023 offseason, Kai Jones went live on Instagram, where he showcased his dance moves while speaking in an unclear manner, resulting in the session going viral on social media with numerous reactions from fans. The Hornets franchise didn't release any statements on the video.

Jones was drafted 19 in 2021 by the Charlotte Hornets and played two seasons with the team, averaging 3.4 points (on 56.7% shooting) and 2.7 rebounds per game.

His role on the Philadelphia 76ers remains to be seen, but he can provide some size alongside Mo Bamba and Paul Reed as the team awaits Joel Embiid's return. Compared to the other backup bigs, Jones plays a different brand of basketball where he maximizes his size and athleticism as a lob threat with the potential to improve defensively.

NBA fans react to report of Kai Jones signing a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers

Following Wojnarowski's report on Kai Jones' contract with the 76ers, several NBA fans voiced out their excitement on X.

"Tweak god back."

From the reactions, fans are eager to see Jones return to the basketball court with the Philadelphia 76ers with the hope of providing quality minutes.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen how his game will translate under a new system with the Sixers. With a more experienced basketball unit, compared to the young roster he played with in Charlotte, fans will keep an eye on Jones' production in his return.

Kai Jones talked about the fallout with Charlotte Hornets

On the "Vizion Podcast," Kai Jones shed light on what went down in his exit from the Charlotte Hornets.

"I loved the whole situation in Charlotte," Jones said, "I wish it could have continued. But I think it's for the better that I moved on. They were a little concerned about the social media stuff. They were concerned about my sleeping patterns. My great grandma has just passed away. ... I was going through some things off the floor, like any person is."

Coupled with personal issues, Jones didn't appreciate how the organization kept convincing him to get help when he preferred to meditate in his own process. What made it worse was that the team held him back from joining training camp, which was a clear indicator for Jones of where the relationship with the organization was heading.

However, a trade market wasn't available for Jones, and he disagreed with the Hornets' front office for a lack of work done on it, resulting in getting released.