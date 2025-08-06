  • home icon
LiAngelo Ball tells the real reason why he quit NBA dreams to pursue rap success:  "I was earning $3,000 as a grown man"

By Ernesto Cova
Published Aug 06, 2025 15:57 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
It's been years since the Ball brothers have been in the NBA. First, it was Lonzo, who was a projected superstar and the No. 2 pick to the LA Lakers in 2017. Then, the Charlotte Hornets took LaMelo Ball No. 3 in the 2020 NBA draft. However, LiAngelo, the middle brother, didn't find the same fortune as a professional hooper.

That's why, after failing in the NBA and bouncing around by playing in Lithuania, the G-League and Mexico, the former Chino Hills star has decided to pivot and become a full-time rapper.

In an appearance on the BagFuel podcast, LiAngelo admitted that his decision to quit basketball was driven by finances.

"Really how I paved the way I'm living," Ball said. "My brothers [have big contracts]. I was in the G-League, I was earning 3k as a grown man, that’s nothing. I was getting mine and throwing it."
Gelo got a $13 million record deal, including $8 million guaranteed, after his hit "Tweaker" went viral. That's why it was an easy call for him to call it quits and focus on his rapping career.

“It wasn’t like a hard decision [when I chose music]," he added. "I wasn’t contemplating, like ‘Damn I gotta hoop.’ At this point, I got to live now.”
LaVar Ball wanted LiAngelo to be in the NBA

It's been a while since LiAngelo's father, LaVar Ball, made the rounds in the NBA scene. In 2019, he made regular appearances in sports talk shows, constantly stealing headlines with his outspoken nature and hot takes.

Talking to Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on "Undisputed," the father of the Ball brothers called out Magic Johnson for not even giving LiAngelo a chance to make the team and join his brother Lonzo in the Lakers.

"They don't even give him that opportunity," LaVar said (Timestamp 2:00). "So that's when I was just like, 'O.K.' Whatever you guys say, you know you're not meaning nothing, because you said keep family together and then you don't even bring him in?"
youtube-cover

Gelo later got a chance with the Hornets' Summer League teams and played for their G-League affiliate between 2021-23.

