“Twilight Jimmy at your service” : NBA fans react to Jimmy Butler’s new hairdo to match Miami Heat’s City edition jerseys

Jimmy Butler returned on Monday from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. Butler, who has a history of coming out with some hilarious hairdos, spiced up the Miami Heat City Edition jersey debut by dyeing his hair in the same dark red color as the uniform.

He looked ready for the highly-anticipated matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, his former team.

Fans promptly reacted to the star forward’s new look:

“Twilight Jimmy at your service,” one fan said, referencing the popular vampire novels-turned-movies that also featured red hair.

@imreadytobottle commented:

“Ready to put up 13 points in style”

One fan said:

“Heat Lifer!!!!!!!!”

Another fan reacted:

“Jimmy Butler having a good game gimmick”

Finally, one curious fan said:

"Who is responsible for Jimmy Butler’s hair? I have questions that need immediate answers."

Butler started the game on fire, dropping 19 points in the first half with five rebounds, two assists and one steal. He went 5-for-8 and made 9 of 9 free throws.

Red-haired Jimmy Butler leads the Miami Heat to a 106-89 win against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat City edition jersey got off to a rousing debut courtesy of a vintage Jimmy Butler performance. Butler, who went to the locker room for an injury check, finished the game with a season-high 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal. The six-time All-Star had a plus/minus rating of +29, the best in the game.

After missing Miami’s previous four games, Butler looked refreshed. He grabbed five offensive rebounds, battled for 50-50 balls and defended Paul George. The Heat franchise cornerstone was all over the floor in 34 minutes of all-out action.

The Heat turned up their intensity behind Butler starting in the second half. They dominated the visitors 53-33 after 56-53 at halftime. Miami got contributions across the roster, but the team's superstar led the way on both ends of the floor.

The win improved the Heat’s record to 6-7 and dropped the 76ers’ win-loss slate to 2-11. They will meet for a rematch on Feb. 5 in Philadelphia.

