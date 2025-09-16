  • home icon
Twitch superstar Kai Cenat scores Knicks tickets for life after impressing billionaire owner with 1 item

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 16, 2025 10:50 GMT
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice - Source: Imagn
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice - Source: Imagn

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat opened up about the time he got rewarded by James L. Dolan, the owner of the New York Knicks, with tickets for life. Cenat had this once-in-a-lifetime deal after leaving Dolan impressed with the watch he was wearing.

During a live stream, Cenat recalled the moment he ran into Dolan in an elevator. At the time, neither knew the other person. But from seeing the Plain Jane on Cenat’s wrist, the billionaire offered him tickets to any Knicks game for life.

“The craziest connection I ever got, I was going on this elevator, bro,” Cenat disclosed. “I had a plain jane on. A conversation started with this guy in the elevator. He said, 'yo, the watch.'
"He f**king put his number in my phone. And when he handed my phone back, he said he was the owner of the fu**ing Knicks.”

Kai Cenat has also teamed up with the NBA to promote the 2024–25 season opener between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

This partnership was a part of Bob Carney’s initiative, as the NBA’s senior vice-president of social and digital content to tap into the influence of online creators, helping the league attract more fans.

New York Knicks sign former Nets forward after talks with Ben Simmons fizzle out

Ben Simmons has been one of the biggest names in this year’s free agency. His name was associated with both the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks in the offseason.

The Celtics quickly shut down any speculation by signing Chris Boucher, though, ending talks of Simmons joining.

The situation with New York, meanwhile, has been a bit more complicated. Initially, reports suggested that Simmons had turned down an offer from New York. Soon , other reports claimed that the Knicks never even made an offer to begin with.

To make their stance clear, the Knicks signed Tosan Evbuomwan to a training camp deal. This move came after they had added Garrison Mathews, Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet on non-guaranteed contracts.

For now, Simmons remains a free agent. With training camp under three weeks away, it seems increasingly unlikely that he will be signed by any team before the season begins.

