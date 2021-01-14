Twitter explodes as Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets agree to a blockbuster deal involving James Harden

James Harden's departure from the Houston Rockets went from probable to certain when the guard criticized his team after their loss to the LA Lakers on Tuesday. Given the NBA Trade Rumors in preseason stating that Harden had wanted a move out of Houston combined with his recent comments, it was only a matter of time before the Rockets front office worked out a way to get the deal done.

In the latest NBA News, it appears that this has taken less than 24 hours as fans of the league learned about James Harden's next team through yet another Woj Bomb.

Twitter erupts as Brooklyn Nets' acquire James Harden after months of NBA trade rumors

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Former MVP James Harden appeared to had have the final word in his Houston Rockets career after he gave a brief and condemning report of the team after latest defeat. After rumors had circulated throughout Tuesday evening into Wednesday, it was finally announced that the Brooklyn Nets had landed James Harden in a blockbuster deal involving four teams.

Initially, it was reported by Shams Charania of 'The Athletic' that James Harden was on his way to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal involving the Cavs and Rockets. However, in the wake of this it was then revealed that Houston had made a deal to bring in the Indiana Pacers Victor Oladipo for Caris LeVert who they had just secured from the Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets, though having given up a huge cache of future picks and current stars have now solidified their hopes of reaching the NBA Finals.

Already one of the favorites in the league to achieve this, adding James Harden's scoring prowess gives them one of the most frightening offenses in the NBA. How the Brooklyn Nets will manoeuvre on the offensive end will be very interesting to see given how much each players loves to have the ball. On top of that, having three big personalities in the locker room will be a big enough challenge in itself for Steve Nash and the Nets staff.

Until the outcome of this trade reveals itself, we can in the meantime enjoy the entertaining way in which Twitter reacted to the news.

Sources: Full current trade:



Rockets: Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, 3 BKN first-rounders (22, 24, 26), 1 MIL first (22, unprotected), 4 BKN 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27)



Nets: James Harden



Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder



Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks -- and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

The Cavs watching this blockbuster go down and getting Jarrett Allen for a future draft pick pic.twitter.com/3oLSXvtLXm — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 13, 2021

Brooklyn adding Harden to the Nets locker room pic.twitter.com/NSCuUYWZvO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 13, 2021

Fast-forward to the Nets locker room in April: pic.twitter.com/gfqx8vAAS3 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 13, 2021

Right before my nap huh . Most entertaining sport in the business — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 13, 2021

I wonder if Kyrie is going to sacrifice...btw I don’t want to hear no more Lebron James needs a stack team to win rings because apparently EVERYONE does! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 13, 2021

Projected 2021 NBA draft order

1. Hou

2. OKC

3. OKC

4. Hou

5. Hou

6. Hou

7. OKC

8. OKC

9. OKC

10. Knicks — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 13, 2021

When KD found out the Nets traded for Harden pic.twitter.com/EXPF4uvluU — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 13, 2021

Woah😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 13, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets bench post-James Harden trade pic.twitter.com/bIWZEg9Rk2 — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) January 13, 2021

FULL TRADE DETAILS ⤵️



Rockets: Oladipo, Exum, Kurucs, 3 BKN firsts, 1 MIL first, 4 BKN 1st rd swaps



Nets: James Harden



Pacers: Caris LeVert, 2nd-rounder



Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince pic.twitter.com/M0LQS7n0aZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 13, 2021

When the news of the James Harden makes its way to Kyrie Irving's home planet pic.twitter.com/xF8WD1W49H — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) January 13, 2021