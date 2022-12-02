Twitter had a field day after decoding Drake's knowledge of the Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian dynamic during their Kanye West beef.

Kanye West, now known by the name Ye, recently dropped a bombshell on Twitter that caused havoc in the basketball world. He posted a shocking and scandalous tweet with a photo of Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul saying this:

"Let’s break one last window before we get outa here I caught this guy with Kim Good night."

Chris Paul has been married to his college sweetheart, Jada Crawley, since September 2011. The couple have two kids, a son born in 2009 and a daughter in 2012. Before the former billionaire dropped the bombshell, Chris Paul never even had a whiff of extra-marital controversy.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently officially got divorced after Kim filed a divorce petition last year. Since then, Kanye West has ranted numerous times on Twitter. The Hip-Hop icon has commented on topics ranging from Adolf Hitler to antisemitism and has caused a lot of controversy on the social media platform.

In an interesting development, Twitter has decoded yet another surprising element. Kanye West and Drake had a long simmering cold war. However, things got to a head last year when the two icons went at each other through disses, lyrical warfare, personal leaks, and Twitter jabs in the run-up to their albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy respectively.

During one such Twitter jab, Drake posted a picture of himself and a couple of his friends wearing Chris Paul jerseys. With the Chris Paul-Kim Kardashian's news revealed by Kanye West, Twitter is having a wild time reveling in Drake's psychological warfare tactics.

According to Twitter, Drake already knew about Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian's history and used it masterfully in his feud against Kanye West.

Here are some of Twitter users' reactions after the Tweet resurfaced on the social media platform again:

" Context : This photo was taken last year while Drake and Kanye were beefing. In this photo Drake and his crew are wearing Chris Paul jerseys while also promoting his album CLB hinting that he already knew about Chris Paul and Kim!"

moe tel @worksleepn @Kameron_Hay Context : This photo was taken last year while drake and kanye were beefing in this photo drake and his crew are wearing Chris Paul jerseys while also promoting his album CLB hinting that he already knew about Chris Paul and kim ! @Kameron_Hay Context : This photo was taken last year while drake and kanye were beefing in this photo drake and his crew are wearing Chris Paul jerseys while also promoting his album CLB hinting that he already knew about Chris Paul and kim !

"Drake got better sources than nardwuar fr how that n**** know everything"

trenton @MrZeroBitches @Kameron_Hay drake got better sources than nardwuar fr how that nigga know everything @Kameron_Hay drake got better sources than nardwuar fr how that nigga know everything

"Not even a fan of Drake, but this is some masterful s***"

Pres510 @notfriendly24 @Kameron_Hay Not even a fan of Drake, but this is some masterful shit @Kameron_Hay Not even a fan of Drake, but this is some masterful shit

"You telling me drake already knew "

JimmyBible @JimmyBible @Kameron_Hay CP3, can you do somethin’ for me? CP3, can you do somethin’ for me? @Kameron_Hay 🎶 CP3, can you do somethin’ for me? 🎶 https://t.co/gOoAy7qLul

"They're going to have to hang this tweet in the rafters."

Jonas @jonastheprince @Kameron_Hay They’re going to have to hang this tweet in the rafters. @Kameron_Hay They’re going to have to hang this tweet in the rafters.

"Now we know Drake was telling the truth when he said he had some real dirt on Kanye"

Milly🎲 @Hoodie_Milly @Kameron_Hay Now we know Drake was telling the truth when he said he had some real dirt on Kanye @Kameron_Hay Now we know Drake was telling the truth when he said he had some real dirt on Kanye

You about to go into the hall of fame for this 1 kam

Jamal Cristopher @JamCristopher @Kameron_Hay You about to go into the hall of fame for this 1 kam @Kameron_Hay You about to go into the hall of fame for this 1 kam

