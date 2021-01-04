Twitter lauds Stephen Curry as he explodes for career-high 62 points against Portland Trail Blazers

Led by Stephen Curry's impressive 62-point effort, the Golden State Warriors torched the Portland Trail Blazers 137-122. This was an uplifting effort from the two-time NBA MVP, who was seen in a distraught state after the Warriors were overpowered in their previous outing against the very same opponents.
Stephen Curry put the entire toolbox on display as he sizzled and dazzled to score from every area on the court. He got on the board with a mid-range jumper, started attacking the rim to get to the free-throw line, and then nailed a step-back three to catch fire. He had 21 points in the first quarter alone.
Incredibly enough, Curry split his tally of 62 points into exactly 31 apiece for either half. He was certainly helped by Draymond Green, who didn't have a single point on the board till late in the fourth quarter and was still arguably the second-best Warrior on the night.
Stephen Curry breaks multiple records with a 62-point performance
Stephen Curry finished with 62 points on 18-of-31 shooting from the field, including eight threes. Additionally, Curry attempted 19 free throws on the night, another career-high for him. He outscored his previous high of 54 points from the charity stripe but it was a trey that led him to his first 60-point game of his career.
Damian Lillard tried to keep the Portland Trail Blazers in the running against the Golden State Warriors with 32 points of his own, but that wasn't enough. Interestingly, Lillard has had two 61-point games – his career-best – so far, the first of which came against the Warriors. Stephen Curry has repaid that debt by notching 62 against the Blazers.
Lastly, Curry also outscored his Splash Brother Klay Thompson's 60-point effort and the latter only had kind words for him.
Several other players, NBA personalities, and fans went berserk in appreciation of the greatest shooter in the history of the league. Let us look at the same now.