Twitter lauds Stephen Curry as he explodes for career-high 62 points against Portland Trail Blazers

Led by Stephen Curry's impressive 62-point effort, the Golden State Warriors torched the Portland Trail Blazers 137-122. This was an uplifting effort from the two-time NBA MVP, who was seen in a distraught state after the Warriors were overpowered in their previous outing against the very same opponents.

Stephen Curry put the entire toolbox on display as he sizzled and dazzled to score from every area on the court. He got on the board with a mid-range jumper, started attacking the rim to get to the free-throw line, and then nailed a step-back three to catch fire. He had 21 points in the first quarter alone.

Stephen Curry, 32, is the 2nd-oldest player in NBA history with a 60-point game, behind only Kobe Bryant in the final game of his career. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/7fawb0d5cd — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 4, 2021

Incredibly enough, Curry split his tally of 62 points into exactly 31 apiece for either half. He was certainly helped by Draymond Green, who didn't have a single point on the board till late in the fourth quarter and was still arguably the second-best Warrior on the night.

Draymond having a +25 with 1 point (on 2 shots) is his version of 62 points. — Justin Verrier (@JustinVerrier) January 4, 2021

Stephen Curry breaks multiple records with a 62-point performance

Stephen Curry finished with 62 points on 18-of-31 shooting from the field, including eight threes. Additionally, Curry attempted 19 free throws on the night, another career-high for him. He outscored his previous high of 54 points from the charity stripe but it was a trey that led him to his first 60-point game of his career.

SPLASH. SPLASH. 💦💦



The finishing touches on Steph's CAREER night. pic.twitter.com/8xcQd4Gnlo — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2021

Damian Lillard tried to keep the Portland Trail Blazers in the running against the Golden State Warriors with 32 points of his own, but that wasn't enough. Interestingly, Lillard has had two 61-point games – his career-best – so far, the first of which came against the Warriors. Stephen Curry has repaid that debt by notching 62 against the Blazers.

Damian Lillard

Lastly, Curry also outscored his Splash Brother Klay Thompson's 60-point effort and the latter only had kind words for him.

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

Several other players, NBA personalities, and fans went berserk in appreciation of the greatest shooter in the history of the league. Let us look at the same now.

1 down. 60 more left to determine a legacy 😂😂😂😂😂 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) January 4, 2021

As I have said on many, many occasions: we are witnessing the Greatest Shooter in the history of mankind. Period! Can’t wait for him and Klay to reunite. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 4, 2021

A career high 62 points for Steph Curry! STILL proving he’s the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen and a MVP candidate along with LeBron, AD, KD, Kyrie, Luka Doncic, Kawhi, and Giannis! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 4, 2021

62!!!! Stop playing w/ my guy!! — andre (@andre) January 4, 2021

Man y’all was talkin crazy bout Steph..... — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 4, 2021

Dame and CJ combined: 60 points on 47 shots and 8/23 on 3s

Curry: 62 points on 31 shots and 8/16 on 3s — Jim Park🏀🌌 (@Sheridanblog) January 4, 2021

Steph Curry tonight pic.twitter.com/voQ9TCbv5j — mink flow (@currypiston) January 4, 2021

Steph heard Y'all huh? — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 4, 2021

Bro I better not ever see no more Steph slander on my TL 😂 bro stay shutting people up — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 4, 2021

There’s never been anything in the NBA like the experience of watching a Steph Curry explosion — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) January 4, 2021

When Steph Curry is raining threes like this and pulls up for that inevitable 40-footer from the logo, find a male and female of every animal, get them onto the ship, wait 150 days, and just hope there is enough life leftover somewhere to continue playing when the flood recedes. — Stephen Wobby (@WorldWideWob) May 9, 2018

Stephen Curry now has a higher career high in points than Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmo, Kawhi Leonard...🔥🔥🔥 — Antonin (@antonin_org) January 4, 2021

Steph Curry >>> Damian Lillard



It was never a real debate. Good night. — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) January 4, 2021

Steph Curry just showed us why he’s THE GREATEST SHOOTER of All-Time...62 piece wing dinner!!! #LemonPepper#ThinkingWingstop — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 4, 2021

There’s a simple explanation for why people hate Steph Curry.



He’s probably beaten your favorite player on the biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/dHvTwMN6JY — Guru (@notGuru_) January 4, 2021

Steph Curry after ppl said he couldn’t carry. pic.twitter.com/Gs7u61v4r4 — Anxious Kd Fan 🐸 (@AnxiousKdFan) January 4, 2021