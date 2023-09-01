"Two and a half hours of shouting" - NBA fans troll rumors of Setphen A. Smith documentary in works

Stephen A. Smith is everywhere on TV these days and his reach may be growing. According to comments from Dan Le Batard and reporting from Awful Announcing, there may be a documentary in the works covering Smith and debate culture in sports media.

Although Le Batard and Smith are good friends, they had a bit of beef earlier this year when Le Batard blamed Smith for ruining sports television with his insistence on heated, boisterous debates. The ESPN top commentator took issue with the stance and said it was not his fault. Apparently, the two may be working together to create a documentary on the subject.

The project has not been publicly announced. However, fans still had plenty of reactions to the idea of a documentary following Smith and the sports media world he influenced. Let's see some of the best reactions on social media.

What will Stephen A. Smith’s documentary be about?

Le Batard gave a few hints at a potential angle of the documentary. While speaking on his show “the Dan Le Batard Show with StuGotz,” the Miami writer revealed some of the topics he was interviewed about for the documentary.

“The person who was interviewing me, I was saying to them, ‘sports argument in general was kind of hurt by Google, the fact that you can just look up whether you’re right or wrong,’” Le Batard said.

Smith disagrees, according to Le Batard, saying sports debate wil never die:

“His answer was no, you can't do that, it's not over, it will never be over because they’re just my opinions,” Le Batard said.

Le Batard hangs on to the old style of sports journalism in ways that maybe Smith has let go. He longs for the day when sports debate was based on facts while Smith disgarees and adapts better to the current times.

"Opinions should be informed, or at least it used to be this way, with some foundation of facts," Le Batard said, "And he was like, ‘nah, you don’t have to do it that way, sports argument isn’t over.'"

Smith of course has pioneered the trend for sports analysis to lean toward debates and takes. His show “First Take” on ESPN is now one of the most popular programs in sports media. His day debating with Skip Bayless on ESPN years ago forever changed the medium. The documentary will likely take a look at how that show sparked the change and the current state of sports media and culture.

