“Two men in the history of basketball can do what LeBron James did last night. One was Earvin Magic Johnson, the other was LeBron James” - Shannon Sharpe in awe of LeBron James’ positional versatility

Shannon Sharpe heaped praise on LeBron James after being astounded by the superstar's positional versitality. Sharpe also compared James to fellow Lakers legend and Hall-of-Famer, Earvin Magic Johnson.

The Los Angeles Lakers rallied behind another dominant performance by LeBron, who looks to have turned back the clock to guide his side to victory. The Lakers looked like they were headed for another defeat before King James took over the game and proved to us yet again why he was not washed and was still one of the best players in the league, if not the best. LeBron hit two big-time buckets in overtime and broke out the famed "silencer" celebration. However, it was his ability to play center in the game that caught many eyes, including those of Sharpe.

NFL Hall-of-Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe praised LeBron James and his ability to play different positions after the Lakers superstar played center to guide the Lakers to victory in the absence of co-star Anthony Davis. Sharpe compared him to Magic Johnson, who was another positionless wonder due to his size and skillset. Here's what he said in an appearance on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

“Two men in the history of basketball can do what LeBron James did last night. One was Earvin Magic Johnson, the other was LeBron James.He can play the five at one end and play point-guard at the other. Could Michael Jordan do that?... You heard Malik Monk, Monk said he's the GOAT. ”

LeBron James ended the night with 39 points, six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal, while shooting 5-12 from the perimeter. This was another statement performance in which he proved that he isn't going away anytime soon despite the noise and speculation surrounding his age, recent injuries and drop in form.

Can LeBron James continue to play an elite level and guide the Lakers to an NBA championship?

History has shown us time and again that counting LeBron James out would be a very unswise decision regardless of the current situation. LeBron showed us why that holds true and why he's still the best player in the league when the stakes are high with another statement performance.

LeBron has historically done well every time someone counts him out. This year seems no different as most analysts, former players and fans have written the King and the Lakers off despite it being way too early into the season to do so. The Lakers are currently in ninth position with a 10-10 record in the loaded Western Conference and have a huge task on their hands if they are to click prior to the post-season.

LeBron James is one of the smartest players to ever play the game. He has the ability to read coverages and plays and call them out to his teammates, setting them up in really good positions to win defensive matchups and turn the tide of the game like he did playing center against the Pacers. Even if Anthony Davis returns, James will have to be more vocal on that end of the court if the Lakers are to have a chance, considering their inefficiencies on defense.

“He knows everything. He knows every play.” Malik Monk on @KingJames calling out coverages as the QB on defense, especially when they went super small late:“He knows everything. He knows every play.” Malik Monk on @KingJames calling out coverages as the QB on defense, especially when they went super small late: “He knows everything. He knows every play.”

Don't be surprised if the Lakers turn it around and make a championship run this season.

