Two-time NBA champ Isiah Thomas once kept a life-shattering secret from his teammate during the NBA Finals

Behind Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, the Detroit Pistons beat the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1990 NBA Finals to repeat as champs. After losing Game 2 and surrendering home-court advantage to the Blazers, the “Bad Boys” racked up three straight wins to seal the deal.

The crucial Game 3 at the Blazers’ home floor where the Pistons had a 20-game losing streak could have been a disaster. Dumars was barely allowed to play due to a groin injury.

Isiah Thomas, though, knew something far more devastating than what “Joe D.” felt at that time. “Zeke” later had this to say in an interview with the Detroit Free Press’ Mitch Albom about what he was holding on to just before the said game:

“I knew something that would shatter his world.

“It really puts everything in perspective."

Thomas added:

“There was this one shot today where Joe came down the lane, and he threw it up, real high, and it went way up and fell through. I looked at him and I said to myself, ‘Your father put that one in, Joe.’”

Joe Dumars’ father died 90 minutes before tip-off due to congestive heart failure. The late Chuck Daly told only one among his players the shocking news and asked Thomas never to reveal it until after the game.

The Detroit Pistons were in all sorts of trouble heading into Game 3. Dennis Rodman, the reigning Defensive Player at that time, was unavailable due to an ankle injury. Rodman’s defense against Clyde Drexler was crucial to the Pistons’ success.

Had Joe Dumars known about his father’s death, who knows how he might have responded? Dumars played his best performance in Game 3 of that series. He had a game-high 37 points including this “miracle” shot late in the game that allowed the Pistons to regain home-court edge in the series.

Isiah Thomas won the 1990 NBA Finals MVP but the Detroit Pistons had another inspiration

The news of Joe Dumars Jr.’s passing spread quickly after Game 3 of the 1990 NBA Finals. Isiah Thomas asked the media to offer a prayer or their thoughts to his grieving teammate.

The entire city of Detroit and the Pistons in particular rallied around their quiet and unassuming leader. Vinnie Johnson, Bill Laimbeer, John Salley and James Edwards stepped up as leaders. They allowed Dumars to grieve while playing and not deal with the media’s intrusion.

In Game 4, Dumars came up big once again despite playing with a heavy heart. He ably backed up Isiah Thomas who led the Pistons with 32 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. “Joe D.” finished an emotional game with 26 points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Everyone was ready to take up the slack if Dumars wasn’t up to it. Vinnie Johnson had his usual impact off the bench. Dennis Rodman even suited up for one minute to show his support to his teammate.

At a time of adversity on and off the court, the “Bad Boys” rallied around their leader and defended their championship. Isiah Thomas carried the Detroit Pistons in support of his good friend. Joe Dumars may not have repeated as NBA Finals MVP but he remained a big reason why they came out as victors.

