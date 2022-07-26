"Two years ago it's a no-brainer ... I'm more concerned about Kevin Durant's mental state" - NBA analyst expresses concerns over a potential KD to Boston trade

Kevin Durant is again in the headlines as trade talks for the two-time champ have emerged with the Boston Celtics. Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just hours before free agency. Since then, no team has come up as the frontrunner to onboard the former MVP.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics have a package that could prove advantageous in the Durant trade. The deal would most likely include Jaylen Brown and a few others.

NBA analyst Jeff Goodman offered an interesting take on the whole situation. The veteran analyst stated that he was most worried about Kevin Durant's mental state rather than anything else. Speaking about the same on "Celtics on NBC Sports Boston," he said:

"Everything's to me a year by year thing at this point and while Kevin Durant and I'm torn on this guys, you guys know how I felt about Jaylen Brown.

"I think he's a fringe All-Star, Kevin Durant arguably could be the best player on the planet, but I'm torn on this and really two years ago it's a no-brainer, now to me it's changed, not because Jaylen's improved, which he has."

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics



is torn about the Celtics trading for Kevin Durant "Two years ago it's a no brainer. Now to me it's changed... I'm more concerned about Kevin Durant's mental state." @GoodmanHoops is torn about the Celtics trading for Kevin Durant "Two years ago it's a no brainer. Now to me it's changed... I'm more concerned about Kevin Durant's mental state."@GoodmanHoops is torn about the Celtics trading for Kevin Durant https://t.co/0Pw9OrusAC

The actual reason behind Durant's trade request is still unknown. However, many believe the drama surrounding the team to be the reason behind his exit. In his three years at Brooklyn, Durant played only 90 games. He played well in the appearances, but that was not enough to help the team win a title.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



—@wojespn "Boston is among several teams that have been in regular contact with Brooklyn I'm told [on a possible Kevin Durant trade]." "Boston is among several teams that have been in regular contact with Brooklyn I'm told [on a possible Kevin Durant trade]."—@wojespn https://t.co/WyUI9Hlczd

Since the Nets' first round loss to Boston, Durant is believed to no longer be in contact with anyone on the team. This is undoubtedly one indication that his relationship with the organization has run its course. Speaking more about his concerns with the KD trade, Jeff Goodman said:

"To me it's more because I'm more concerned about Kevin Durant's mental state, you know leaving Steph going with Kyrie, how he's been over the last couple of years. That's what worries me more than anything to making this deal if you chose to make."

StatMuse @statmuse Players to average 50/40/90% in the NBA Finals (minimum 10 games):



— Kevin Durant



On 30.3 PPG. Players to average 50/40/90% in the NBA Finals (minimum 10 games): — Kevin Durant On 30.3 PPG. https://t.co/M3iXiGk4ok

Is Kevin Durant's move to the Boston Celtics the right one for him?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players in the league. He has continued to work this offseason despite being surrounded by trade talks. Durant has a lot left in his tank but needs the right players around him.

His preferred destinations were Phoenix and Miami. However, as the weeks have passed, it is becoming more apparent that neither of these teams have the right package to land the forward. Amidst that, the Boston Celtics have emerged as the new team that could make a move for KD.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"Absolutely. But that's assuming that 'all in' means 'anyone is available except for Jayson Tatum.' I'm not saying Tatum is better than KD but he's 24. But everyone else, yes. Bye, Jaylen, Marcus & picks." — Should the Celtics go all in for KD?"Absolutely. But that's assuming that 'all in' means 'anyone is available except for Jayson Tatum.' I'm not saying Tatum is better than KD but he's 24. But everyone else, yes. Bye, Jaylen, Marcus & picks." — @Chris_Broussard Should the Celtics go all in for KD?"Absolutely. But that's assuming that 'all in' means 'anyone is available except for Jayson Tatum.' I'm not saying Tatum is better than KD but he's 24. But everyone else, yes. Bye, Jaylen, Marcus & picks." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/Tifreu0T3q

He had a tough time playing against the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. The Celtics have a great team. But to onboard Durant, the Celtics would have to send several core players to Brooklyn. Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Derrick White could each be part of the deal.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



🗣️



"Brooklyn does want to trade Kevin Durant, they are serious about it but they want to do it on their terms."🗣️ @wojespn "Brooklyn does want to trade Kevin Durant, they are serious about it but they want to do it on their terms."🗣️ @wojespnhttps://t.co/gr1j1rF04w

Without these players, the Celtics would have a tougher time getting past opponents. The Nets are adamant about their requests and are unlikely to make any concessions. With all of that happening, Durant could stay with the Nets.

