Ty Lue on LeBron James eventually passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in points tally: "To come in at 18 years old and be on top for as long as he has"

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue has always been a LeBron James fan. He gave another example of that when he showered James with some high praise before his team hosted the LA Lakers on Wednesday.

Lue spoke about LeBron James being within touching distance of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

"The biggest thing is the hard work that he has put in. To come in at 18 years old and be on top for as long as he has, to meet all the standards and all the pressures that he had coming out of high school, he surpassed that and more," Ty Lue said.

"People didn't think he would be this [good]. Just all the hard work and dedication that he has put in. And then, you know, being a pass-first guy, and now have a chance to be the all-time leading scorer, that's huge."

Lue also said that he would also try and be present for the game when LeBron James eclipses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

"Hopefully, we're in town, coz I'm coming to that game. If we have a game, I still might come for the game. That's a big accomplishment. I love Bron – everything he's done for me and everything he stands for."

Ty Lue believes LeBron James and the LA Lakers will get past their slow start

The LA Clippers head coach made his comments before his team got the better of the Lakers. It was the Clippers' ninth consecutive victory against the Purple & Gold franchise, meaning that the Clippers haven't lost to the Lakers since Ty Lue took over.

The Lakers, meanwhile, crashed to their fourth consecutive loss and have a 2-9 overall record for the season.

But Lue believes the Lakers can turn the corner. His confidence stems from the fact that the Lakers have three Hall-of-Famers in LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. Lue told the media before his team emerged victorious:

"They're [the Lakers] going to be fine. I think they're going to be okay. Like you said, they have a new system, D-Ham [Darvin Ham] is a sharp coach, you come in. All of LeBron's situations, teams that he has played on with new coaches, they always get off to slow starts. That's just been the history of LeBron. They'll figure it out.

"You've got three Hall-of-Famers in LeBron, AD [Anthony Davis] and Russ [Russell Westbrook]. D-Ham, like I said, is going to do a great job. He just has to figure out the rotations, guys being in and out of the lineups. Guys have been hurt.

"He is going to take a little time. It's still early on in the season. And I'm sure, with the talent they've got – LeBron, AD and Russ – they will be able to figure it out."

The 101-114 loss to the Clippers saw LeBron James finish with 30 points on 55% shooting from the field for the Lakers. The 4-time NBA champion, however, had to exit the game midway through the final quarter with a left leg injury.

