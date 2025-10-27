  • home icon
  Ty Lue Reveals Having Conversation With Chauncey Billups and his "Confidence" Level in FBI's NBA Gambling Investigation

Ty Lue Reveals Having Conversation With Chauncey Billups and his "Confidence" Level in FBI's NBA Gambling Investigation

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:51 GMT
Ty Lue Reveals Having Conversation With Chauncey Billups and his "Confidence" Level in FBI's NBA Gambling Investigation.

LA Clippers coach, Ty Lue, told reporters on Sunday that he talked to Chauncey Billups, who has been allegedly involved in illegal high-stakes poker games. Billups, the Portland Trail Blazers coach who has been put on “immediate leave” following his arrest on Thursday, is one of 31 defendants.

A federal courthouse in Brooklyn unsealed an indictment that tied Billups to the La Cosa Nostra, an organized crime family.

Lue responded when asked by NBA insider Ramona Shelburne if he had contact with his former Clippers assistant coach:

“The toughest part just for him is just like his family going through with his daughters. But other than that, he's really confident about the situation. So just hearing his voice, I can just see that he's okay. So that was good to hear.”
Chauncey Billups, who reportedly gave up his passport, was arraigned on Thursday before paying a bond for his release. He is facing wire fraud and money laundering cases.

The indictment alleged that Billups and Damon Jones, another former NBA player, acted as “Face Cards.” They had the status to help lure high-stakes players to card games. Unknowingly, the victims went up against “rigged shuffling machines and specially designed contact lenses and sunglasses to read the backs of playing cards.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said during a press conference that “The fraud is mind-boggling.” He added that the conspiracy involved “tens of millions of dollars in theft, fraud and robbery.”

Ty Lue throws support behind embattled friend Chauncey Billups

Ty Lue and Chauncey Billups have been friends since they were young. Lue replied when asked by Shelburne about what Billups’ situation has impacted him:

“I mean, it is hard to process. Chauncey is my brother since he was 17 years old. … I believe in Chauncey’s character. I know who he is as a person. … It's just hard to see something like this happen. So he has my love and support always.”

Hours after Chauncey Billups was released on bond, his attorney, Chris Heywood, released a statement. Heywood emphasized Billups would not jeopardize his “integrity” and “Hall of Fame legacy” with a “card game.”

The lawyer continued that the Detroit Pistons legend would face the charges with “tenacity.” Billups’ family and Ty Lue are supporting him in this looming court battle.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

