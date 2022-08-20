“We were 1 game away from the finals” — Sixth Man of the Year tells Jake Paul the Miami Heat should run it back rather than blow up their roster to get Kevin Durant

The Miami Heat have been heavily linked in the Kevin Durant trade rumors, especially after the Brooklyn Nets forward reportedly shortlisted Miami as a trade destination. While nothing of that kind has materialized yet, Heat guard Tyler Herro isn't a big fan of the trade.

Herro, who was a guest on Jake Paul's podcast, said that he was also against the Heat trading for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year said if he was the general manager of the franchise, he would keep the roster intact.

With the Heat finishing last season just a win shy of the NBA Finals, Herro was of the opinion that the roster should remain unchanged.

"I would run it back. I think that's what we're doing," Herro said. "We brought everyone back and we were one game away from the finals. So, I would run it back."

According to reports, the Heat are also among the teams interested in acquiring Mitchell. With the New York Knicks pegged as the frontrunners, the Heat might pull their trade offer for the guard.

Miami's offer to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Kevin Durant was seemingly below expectations. The New York-based franchise wanted Bam Adebayo to be a part of the deal, but Pat Riley and the front office have been reluctant to do so. With that, the possibility of Durant heading to Miami has gone down in the past few weeks.

How did the Miami Heat fare in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat in points per game in the 2021-22 season.

The Miami Heat had a great run last season, finishing as the best team in the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 record. Miami's rich vein of form continued in the NBA Playoffs, too.

After making short work of the Atlanta Hawks (4-1) in the first round, Miami beat the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 in the semifinals. Erik Spoelstra's team faced the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. This marked Miami's second trip to the conference finals in three years. The Heat were just one win away from making the NBA Finals, as their season ended with a 100-96 loss at home to Boston in Game 7.

Jimmy Butler had to carry much of the weight of the team, with Tyler Herro dealing with an injury the entirety of the conference finals. Herro and the Heat will look to go all the way in the upcoming season.

