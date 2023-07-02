Tyler Herro causes more Damian Lillard trade buzz among NBA fans by removing 'Heat guard' from bio - 'He's already on a flight to Portland'

Tyler Herro's recent social media activity has sent NBA fans into a frenzy. His decision to remove "Miami Heat guard" from his Twitter bio has fueled speculation about a potential trade involving Damian Lillard.

The rumor mill has been swirling with anticipation for months surrounding Lillard's future. His alleged eagerness to join the Heat has only heightened the conjecture. Now, with Herro seemingly distancing himself from his current team, fans are eagerly connecting the dots and envisioning a blockbuster trade scenario.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Tyler Herro has removed “Miami Heat guard” from his bio and changed his header Tyler Herro has removed “Miami Heat guard” from his bio and changed his header https://t.co/JxwRAYbG8V

Social media platforms are abuzz with discussions and predictions, with fans analyzing every detail of Herro's profile update. Some are convinced Herro's actions are a clear sign he is already en route to Portland, ready to team up with Lillard and make a splash in the Western Conference.

Here are some fan's reactions:

Drew Keys @realdrewkeys @TheNBACentral Damn he ain’t even bother to change the banner to something else… he just made it black. You good Tyler? 🤔 @TheNBACentral Damn he ain’t even bother to change the banner to something else… he just made it black. You good Tyler? 🤔👀

Heatle Nation @HeatleFanNation @TheNBACentral Damn I feel bad for bro isn’t on the timeline but I’ll still always love baby @TheNBACentral Damn I feel bad for bro isn’t on the timeline but I’ll still always love baby 🐐

Fans eagerly anticipate official confirmation of the trade rumors, hoping that ⁠ this potential blockbuster deal will forever change their team's fortunes. ⁠

Tyler Herro poised to join Nets in massive three-team trade, rumors igniting NBA fans' excitement

Tyler Herro and Seth Curry

Rumors of Tyler Herro's potential move to the Brooklyn Nets in a massive three-team trade have set the NBA community abuzz.

Reports from SNY TV's Ian Begley indicate the Heat have reached out to the Nets, along with the Trail Blazers, to establish a partnership. In this scenario, Herro would find himself donning the Brooklyn jersey.

According to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Nets could potentially facilitate ⁠ a three-team trade that would send Lillard to the Heat, solidifying their status as strong contenders for his acquisition. ‍

Ian Begley @IanBegley Nets are among the teams that have been contacted as a potential third team to acquire Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard to Miami deal, per SNY sources. Yahoo earlier reported that Portland was looking for a third team to re-route Herro to in a potential Lillard deal. Nets are among the teams that have been contacted as a potential third team to acquire Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard to Miami deal, per SNY sources. Yahoo earlier reported that Portland was looking for a third team to re-route Herro to in a potential Lillard deal.

However, a straight swap of Tyler Herro for Damian Lillard, possibly with the inclusion of another player like Duncan Robinson, seems unlikely. The Trail Blazers would undoubtedly demand more, potentially including draft compensation, an area in which the Heat currently lack significant assets.

Apart from Herro, the Heat lack enticing trade pieces that could fetch them the required draft compensation, making a three-team trade an attractive option. This would allow Miami to offload Kyle Lowry's hefty $29.6 million expiring contract, presenting an opportunity for a fresh start.

The lingering query centers on whether or not Portland will require a high-profile player in the trade, ⁠ and which players the Nets would be open to including in this intricate and thrilling situation.

