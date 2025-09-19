Tyler Herro dealt crushing injury blow with Heat star sidelined for start of new NBA season

According to Shams Charania, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is undergoing surgery on his left foot and will be unavailable to start the 2025-26 season. Herro reportedly injured his ankle during an offseason workout.

Herro is coming off a career year with the Miami Heat, posting career-highs in FG%, 3P%, and assists and points. He played 77 games for the team last season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro is undergoing surgery on his left foot and will be sidelined to begin the 2025-26 season, sources tell ESPN.

Herro became the team's No. 1 option last season after Pat Riley's falling out with Jimmy Butler. He led the Heat to the playoffs before being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

