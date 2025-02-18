  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Andrew Wiggins
  • Jimmy Butler's $120,000,000 ex-teammate gives Andrew Wiggins green signal rocking No. 22 after sour split

Jimmy Butler's $120,000,000 ex-teammate gives Andrew Wiggins green signal rocking No. 22 after sour split

By Brandon King
Modified Feb 18, 2025 20:38 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
NBA: Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

The No. 22 has been synonymous with Andrew Wiggins since the Toronto, Canada native gained national prominence in 2013 as the top-ranked high school player in the nation while playing for Huntington Prep in West Virginia.

Ad

Though he has worn No. 22 throughout his NBA journey, as he has begun the latest chapter of his NBA career in Miami, wearing his longtime number seemed to ruffle some feathers amongst Heat faithful. Wiggins, who was involved in the four-team trade that sent the disgruntled Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the decision to wear Butler's number was seen by some as disrespectful to the best player to don a Heat jersey since Dwyane Wade.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
NBA: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
NBA: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

Others believe that the acrimonious break up of Butler and the Heat tarnished the number, and it is too soon to see it worn on the floor of the Kaseya Center. They feel it serves as a constant reminder of the mercurial former Heat star, now with the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Additionally, wearing the number immediately after Butler will invariably, and unfairly, draw comparisons to the six-time All-Star that Wiggins will likely never be able to live up to.

Tyler Herro supports Andrew Wiggins&#039; decision to wear the no. 22 ( via the Miami Heat Instagram)
Tyler Herro supports Andrew Wiggins' decision to wear the no. 22 ( via the Miami Heat Instagram)

However, Tyler Herro, Wiggins' new teammate, supports his decision to wear the no.22. Herro's endorsement carries weight, as the Heat believed enough in the Kentucky product to sign him to a 4-year, $120 million extension that will keep Herro in a Heat uniform through the 2026-27 season (per Spotrac). The 2025 Three-Point Contest winner and NBA All-Star recently said this to Sport 5 regarding the jersey number of his new teammate:

Ad

"Jimmy is a Heat legend, but I feel with how things transpired over the last couple of months… I think 22 can be worn again."

Ad

Herro does not seem to be alone in his support for Wiggins. A recent poll conducted by @HeatvsHaters on X asked if Wiggins wearing the No. 22 "Not a Big Deal" or "Disrespectful." Of the over 9,000 votes, 67.1% indicated that his wearing of the number was "Not a Big Deal,"

In two games with the Heat, the former 2014 No. 1 overall pick is averaging 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी