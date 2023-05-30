Tyler Herro injury update - Heat star making significant progress and could return in Game 3 of the NBA Finals 

The Miami Heat received a positive update about Tyler Herro's potential return after they won the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. Herro broke his finger in Game 1 of the Heat's round one series against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been on the sidelines ever since.

However, the Heat could have their third-best scorer back for the NBA Finals Game 3.

Here's what Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported regarding this:

"Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (hand fracture) is ramping up workouts and is expected to make his return at some point during NBA Finals with Game 3 being the likely target, league sources tell @NBAonTNT @BleacherReport"

That's undoubtedly a significant boost for the Heat, who will need all the firepower they can get against a clinical Denver Nuggets team coming off a series sweep win over LeBron James' LA Lakers. The Heat, meanwhile, have just played a gruesome seven-game series against the Boston Celtics.

Miami failed to close Boston early despite taking a 3-0 lead. Nevertheless, they got the job done with a comprehensive 103-84 Game 7 win on the road. The Heat survived without Tyler Herro thus far, but to keep that up against a deep Denver team, will be an uphill task.

Tyler Herro will only add to Miami Heat's surging offense

The Miami Heat were bottom five in offensive ratings during the regular season, with a 112.3 rating. However, they made a remarkable turnaround in that aspect in the postseason. The Heat have the third-best offense in the playoffs with a 116.4 rating.

Miami significantly improved their 3-point shooting as well. They made 12.0 3-pointer per game in the regular season (34.4%) but are converting 13.9 per game in the playoffs (39.0%). Furthermore, Miami is the most efficient 3-point shooting team in the 2023 playoffs.

They achieved the feat despite one of their most efficient shooters and scorers, Tyler Herro playing only one game. His return would only bolster their surging offense further, which has found some excellent options in his absence, like Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin.

Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson also found his way back into the rotation and has made shots at an efficient clip. He is shooting 44.6% from deep, Martin has shot 43.8%, and Vincent is converting 39.0% of his 3-point attempts in the playoffs.

Tyler Herro averaged 20.1 points per game in the regular season, shooting 37.8% on 8.0 attempts on average from deep. He started his playoff run on a stellar note, too, tallying 12 points in 19 minutes on 5-9 shooting before hurting his finger.

