Tyler Herro Injury Update: NBA insider reports grim timeline for Heat’s guard

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has missed the Heat's last ten games with a right foot injury. Specifically, Herro is suffering with what is known as medial tendinitis of his right foot. The lingering injury has resulted in the former Sixth Man of the Year staying behind to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in his foot rather than traveling with the team for their last four games.

A report from the Miami Herald indicated that in the wake of the platelet-rich plasma injection, Herro will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks. In addition to his right foot pain, Herro has also been dealing with a left knee hyperextension, however, the report indicates that he has since recovered from the hyperextension.

The pair of injuries mark the latest in. a long series of ailments for the guard this season. So far, he has played in just 36 games for the Heat, while dealing with foot pain going all the way back to the All-Star break.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While there had been plenty of speculation regarding when Herro would return to action, coach Erik Spoelstra had played his cards close to the vest. On Wednesday, Spoelstra simply indicated Herro was making progress, and doing everything he needs to do.

Despite that, it wasn't until today's report that fans gained further clarity on the matter.

Expand Tweet

Projecting the targeted timeline for Tyler Herro's return

As previously mentioned, Tyler Herro will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks depending on how much the platelet-rich plasma injection aids his recovery. With the postseason in sight, the Miami Heat are looking to stave off a play-in tournament appearance and secure themselves a spot in the postseason.

Currently the team sits in seventh place in the East, sitting tied with the eighth-place Philadelphia 76ers, who share a 36-30 record. Sitting just half a game ahead of the Heat in the standings is the Indiana Pacers, who the Heat are trying to overtake in the standings.

When looking at the team's schedule, three games fall within the 1-2 week timeline given for Tyler Herro's return. On March 24, the team will play the Cleveland Cavaliers before then facing off with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday March 26.

The Heat will next play the Portland Trail Blazers on March 29th, which would fall at the end of week two for Tyler Herro's return. As the report also indicated, there's optimism that Herro will return to action before the end of the season.

With the Heat set to play nine times between March 31 and the end of the season, the expectation is that even if Herro's return is delayed, he'll be ready for the postseason. The big question is whether the Heat will be able to perform well enough to stave off another play-in tournament appearance.