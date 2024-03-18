Tyler Herro Injury Update: Will Heat star return vs 76ers (March 18)

Tyler Herro's injury update has been a concerning topic among Miami Heat fans. Herro hasn't been healthy at all this year, missing 31 games due to various injuries. Miami has struggled offensively for the better part of the season. Herro is one of their leading scorers, averaging 20.8 points on 44/40/84 splits.

The Heat are 18-13 without Herro and could have had more wins if not for his injury struggles. They are currently fighting to stay alive in the top six race. Miami is seventh with a 37-30 record ahead of Monday's crucial game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyler Herro Injury Update: Will Heat star suit up against 76ers?

Herro will not play on Monday night against the 76ers. He will remain out with a right foot injury that has prolonged his absence. It will be his 12th consecutive game missed and 32nd of the year. Herro recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection on his right foot.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Herro hyperextended his left knee on Feb. 23rd's 106-95 win against the Pelicans. He exited the game fourth quarter. Herro avoided a major issue, which was initially feared to be the case.

Herro could have returned after recovering from this ailment but suffered another setback amid his rehab. He injured his right foot, which has kept him out for a brief stretch. The former 6th Man of the Year winner has missed four games because of this ailment.

How long is Tyler Herro out for?

Tyler Herro could be out for at least one to two weeks with the foot injury after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He could be back in time for the last five regular season games of the season, barring any further setbacks in his recovery and rehab.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson will have to continue covering for Herro's offensive production.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Where to watch, last game and more

ESPN will nationally televise the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers game. Bally Sports and NBC Sports Philadelphia will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center.

In their last meeting on Feb. 14, the Heat won 109-104 behind Bam Adebayo's 23 points and 14 rebounds. Tyler Herro also tallied as many points as the Heat center. It was a close contest, but Miami pulled way in the second half against a Joel Embiid-less Sixers team.

Entering Monday's contest, the Heat and 76ers are tied for seventh in the East with a 37-30 record. Miami is ahead with a 2-0 season series advantage.