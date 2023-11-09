Tyler Herro injury: What happened to Miami Heat star vs Memphis Grizzlies? 

Tyler Herro exited the Miami Heat's game vs the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday after an apparent ankle injury. Herro injured himself after stepping on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot on a runner. The play took place towards the end of the first quarter. Herro will not return to the game.

It's a huge injury blow for the Heat. Herro is the Heat's top scorer thus far, averaging 25.3 points per game on 45/44/91 splits. He also averaged 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 rebounds across seven games for the team. The Heat were counting on him this year more than ever after they failed to land Damian Lillard and the departures of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free agency.

Here's a video of Herro's injury vs the Grizzlies:

By the looks of it, the injury seems brutal. Herro grimaced in pain after the incident and couldn't put any pressure. As the video shows, he hopped on his left leg while Kyle Lowry and others helped him off.

There's no further update available at the moment. However, it seems like a lengthy absence cannot be ruled out. It was a contact injury, which can take significant time to heal.

Tyler Herro's absence means heavy workload for Jimmy Butler is inadvertent

Tyler Herro's injury means the Miami Heat will need Jimmy Butler to log heavy minutes until the former returns. Butler has dealt with a lingering knee injury, so that doesn't bode well for the Heat. Miami doesn't have enough scoring depth. They are already in the bottom five in offense (26th) with a 107.4 rating.

Butler has averaged 19.0 points per game thus far, third behind Herro and Bam Adebayo, who will also need to pick up some slack offensively if Herro remains out for long. Adebayo has contributed 21.5 ppg. The Heat only have one other player, Duncan Robinson, averaging double-digit points (11.7).

The Heat are currently reeling in 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 3-4 record. They are holding up well against the Memphis Grizzlies, though. The Heat are up 54-46 against Desmond Bane and Co. at halftime. But the Grizzlies have had their struggles in Ja Morant's absence, so it remains to be seen if Miami can sustain some positive momentum offensively against stronger opponents in Tyler Herro's absence.