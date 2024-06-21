"Tyler Herro money" "0 ball knowledge" - NBA fans amazed by reports of Stephen A. Smith's latest $25,000,000 a year contract demand

Stephen A. Smith reportedly signed a five-year $60 million deal with ESPN in July 2019. With that contract about to end next month, the “First Take” host and the network are rumored to be discussing a new deal. Smith was the company’s top earner in 2019 but has been left behind by some new talents acquired over the years.

On top of ESPN’s payroll is Troy Aikman, who is getting $18 million annually. Pat McAfee comes next with a million less than what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is getting per annum. The network is reportedly offering the “Straight Shooter” author the same figure it gave Aikman.

John Ourand, though, reported a snag in the contract talks. He said that Stephen A. Smith wants $25 million, $7 million more than what has been offered by The Walt Disney Company.

Sports fans quickly reacted to the news:

“Buddy wants Tyler Herro money”

“All that for about 0 ball knowledge”

One fan pointed out the obvious:

“He literally wants a salary higher than most NBA players”

Another fan continued to mock Smith’s reported salary demand:

“blud thinks he is an NBA player”

The reference to Tyler Herro isn’t quite accurate as the Miami Heat guard is on the books for $29 million next season. However, Stephen A. Smith’s $25 million per year demand is a more lucrative deal than what many NBA players have. If he gets that figure, he will have a higher salary than all but Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis on the Celtics’ roster.

Stephen A. Smith already hinted months before that he wanted to be the top earner in ESPN

Stephen A. Smith refuted rumors that he had ill feelings toward Pat McAfee when ESPN signed the former Indianapolis Colts star. Although no figures were divulged, he admitted as much that McAfee was getting more than him.

Smith emphasized that his deal was made in the past and what McAfee got was a new one. It wasn’t lost on anyone that he could be looking to get back to the top of the network’s totem pole in salaries.

Late last year, Smith had this to say to Clay Travis:

“Clay Travis, I’ve been number one for 12 years. April 1 will mark 12 consecutive years I’ve been number one. Not only have I been number one every year, I’ve been number one every week in every month of every year for the last 12 years. You don’t get to say that about too many people.”

And Stephen A. Smith dropped the clincher:

“I’m not just a talent. I’m a business.”

Fans can troll Smith for his demand, but ESPN can’t refute the numbers provided by the longtime sportscaster. The “First Take” host might just end up getting what he wanted when all is said and done.