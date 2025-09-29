Tyler Herro projected return timeline revealed by Miami Heat coach 

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Sep 29, 2025 14:41 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
Tyler Herro projected return timeline revealed by Miami Heat coach (Source: Imagn)

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Tyler Herro was going to miss the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. As training camp kicks off, one member of the organization shined a light on when he could return.

Since being drafted 13th overall in 2019, Herro has become a core piece for the Miami Heat. Three years removed from taking home Sixth Man of the Year, he put together his best campaign as a featured member of the offense.

With Jimmy Butler out of the mix, Herro found himself leading the charge for the Heat offensively. This resulted in him getting his first All-Star nod after averaging 23.9 points and 5.5 assists. Herro was expected to continue being a focal point for Miami, but went off the rails when news emerged that he'd undergone surgery.

During his media day press conference Monday morning, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra provided the latest on Tyler Herro. He expects the young guard to be back in the mix by the end of November.

"He's going to be back sooner than later," Spoelstra said.
The new-look Heat are gearing up for a new phase of the franchise in light of Butler's departure. While not having Herro at the start is a tough blow, it doesn't appear they'll have to survive long without him.

Tyler Herro gives his thoughts on his recovery timeline

Erik Spoelstra was not the only one to weigh in on the Heat's latest injury news during media day Monday. Tyler Herro also touched on how he feels in terms of his journey back to full strength.

Similar to his head coach, Herro believes that his procedure is not going to keep him on the sideline long. More importantly, he believes he'll make a full recovery in the early stages of the 2026 season.

"Obviously I got a procedure done on my foor about 10 days ago," Herro said. "I'll be back in the next 8-to-12 weeks, should be a fully recovery and I'll be back soon."
With Herro out of action, the Heat are going to need someone to step up and fill the void left by the All-Star guard. The most likely candidate is Norm Powell, who came over from the LA Clippers in the offseason. Fresh off a season where he averaged a career-high 21.8 points, he'll aim to build off his success in his new situation.

Following media day, the Heat will start ramping up for the season without one of their top performers.

Edited by Kevin McCormick
