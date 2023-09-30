Tyler Herro's baby mama Katya Elise Henry shares adorable snap of their kids as Heat star remains in Miami

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry will still be spending more time in South Beach as the guard remains with the Miami Heat. Herro was rumored to be the centerpiece of the Heat’s attempt to entice the Portland Trail Blazers to trade Damian Lillard. With “Dame Time” sent to the Milwaukee Bucks, Herro, his girlfriend and two kids will continue to be mainstays in Florida.

A few days after the Lillard saga ended and Herro remained with the Heat, the model posted a heartwarming clip of their kids on Instagram:

Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry's adorable kids

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Herro and Henry started dating in 2020 and have been together since. In June 2021, they announced the coming of their first baby. Zya Elise Herro was born on September 14, 2021. On January 1, 2023, their second child, Harlem Herro joined the family.

Katya Elise Henry, hours after giving birth to Harlem, posted this:

“Welcome to this big beautiful world baby Harlem”

Herro's girlfriend welcoming their second child to the world

The kids, together with Henry, could be seen next season among the Miami Heat faithful when Tyler Herro plays for the team. It seems like the botched attempt to get Damian Lillard will keep the former Sixth Man of the Year winner in South Beach.

Tyler Herro took the trade rumors in stride

Tyler Herro was picked by the Miami Heat 13th in the 2019 NBA Draft. It seems like his name has been consistently in trade rumors since he began his pro basketball career.

Herro was rumored to be part of Miami’s trade package for Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, Bradley Beal and even Jrue Holiday. The former Kentucky standout has already gotten used to these kinds of talks. He’s often told the media he can’t do anything about trades.

After the Damian Lillard trade to the Milwaukee Bucks became viral, Herro joined fans who rejoiced or trolled at the news:

“Until next summer”

Expand Tweet

Herro signed a four-year $120 million contract in 2022. The deal will kick off starting the 2023-24 season when he will earn $27 million. Unless he is traded or forces his way out of South Beach, he will be with the Heat until after the 2026-27 season.

The Miami Heat, as the eighth seed in the East, reached the NBA Finals without Tyler Herro. “Boy Wonder” was injured in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. After the Heat’s success without him, many felt that he could be a centerpiece of a trade that could land a bigger star.