Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry drops 2-word reaction as toddler daughter's adorable rejection steals the spotlight

Tyler Herro is enjoying a career year in the NBA this season, earning his first All-Star nod as he tries to lead the Miami Heat into the top six in the Eastern Conference. Things are going well for Herro off the court as well, as he and his girlfriend, model Katya Elise Henry, enjoy time with their children.

Herro's daughter was seen making an appearance with her dad at his post-game press conference on Friday. In an Instagram story posted by Henry, she responded with two words to her daughter's answer when Tyler Herro asked her to say hello to the media after a 125-120 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Image via Instagram/@KatyaEliseHenry

Tyler Herro's daughter, Zya Elise Herro, turned down the Miami Heat guard's request for her to greet the media.

"You want to say hi? Say hi," Herro said to his daughter.

"No," Zya Herro said in response.

Henry reacted to a clip of this interaction, which was posted by the Miami Heat, by sharing it on her Instagram story and said:

"Lmfaoooo me."

Zya Herro has been regularly featured on both her parents' social media pages. She has also been seen in videos that Henry shares on TikTok and her other social media accounts.

Tyler Herro's daughter isn't the first child to steal the show at a postgame conference

Herro's daughter might be the most recent one to steal attention away from her father in a postgame interview, but she is far from the first. The NBA has a history of players' children shifting focus onto themselves with their antics during media interactions as they sit with their fathers.

These interactions have provided some viral moments. Zya Herro joins Riley Curry, Stephen Curry's daughter and Deuce Tatum, Jayson Tatum's son, as one of the many children of NBA players who have produced viral moments behind the microphone in a postgame press conference.

