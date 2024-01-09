Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry posts adorable picture with kids while supporting Heat star in all white fit and $4,750 Chanel case

Tyler Herro added 28 crucial points in the Miami Heat's resounding 120-113 victory over the Houston Rockets. His stellar performance was aided by his star teammate Bam Adebayo as they clocked a combined 50 points.

Herro saw a comparatively better performance than the Friday night game against Phoenix where he shot 4-for-17 in his previous game at Phoenix on Friday. Along with his solid performance, the Miami Heat guard got a solid cheer from his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry, and his two kids from the sidelines. While cheering for his NBA star father, both the kids were tucked in the Heat's jersey, Katya rocked a sober all-white outfit while cheering for his partner Tyler Herro.

Katya Elise Henry also put an Instagram story while heading for the Heat-Rockets clash, and she quoted:

"Go daddy 🫶🏻"

Katya Elise Henry before the Rockets game with her kids

Along with her photo-ready outfit, Katya carried a pink Chanel vanity case. Priced at $4,750 on the Madison Avenue Couture website, the light pink caviar case with a light gold chain complemented her clean look.

This small rectangular vanity case also had tonal stitching throughout it and a CC logo on the front. With a vanity mirror on the flap and the top zip-around closure with a leather pull, the case is a crafted piece with modern sophistication.

Tyler Herro has a partner fond of her designer bag collection

Katya Elise Henry and her relationship with Miami Heat star Tyler Herro have been framed in the news on a couple of occasions. The beautiful love story that is highly celebrated through Instagram posts started back in the year 2020, that too during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katya has a long list of expensive gifts and surprises. Her Instagram account is vocal about that, as she is mostly seen carrying luxury bags from brands like Chanel and Valentino Garavani.

Additionally, it was only in the last month, December, when Katya Elise Henry was presented with a brand-new Range Rover Sport SUV. The mighty car from the British manufacturer was listed at an astounding $121,500 on the Land Rover dealership/website.

However, here are the Instagram posts where Katya can be seen flaunting her stylish luxury bags: