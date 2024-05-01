Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Elise Henry shares empowering message for beau on 4th anniversary ahead of Heat's elimination game

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 5 of their first-round playoffs series. After losing 102-88 two nights ago, the injury-struck Heat are on the brink of an early vacation from the postseason. Herro has been playing quite well but the injuries to Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and now Jaime Jaquez Jr. have been brutal.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been leaning heavily on Herro to not just score but to also create for his team. He has had his moments against the Celtics but it has been tough to consistently beat one of the NBA’s best defenses. For Miami to stave off elimination, Spoelstra will be hoping he answers the bell and then some.

Cheering behind the scenes for Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat is none other than his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry. She went on Instagram to post a heartwarming message for him leading into the win-or-go-home battle against the Celtics:

“4 years w you [love]

“My love language is reminding you of your power”

Herro and the fitness model’s love story is well known. He first reached out to her during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic before they quickly became an item. Roughly a year after dating, their daughter Zya Elise Herro was born before Harlem Herro, a son, joined them two years later.

Many thought the two wouldn't last after the social media influencer posted on IG a few messages about cheating in 2022. But if that was the case, they were able to move past it and are stronger than ever. Her latest message for him easily confirms that.

Katya Elise Henry needs to empower Tyler Herro’s defense

The Boston Celtics have been busting the vaunted Miami Heat zone defense with some top-notch shooting from deep. When Boston’s stroke from outside is in its usually deadly form, Erik Spoelstra has been forced to play one-on-one defense. When that happens, the Celtics counter by hunting mismatches.

The No. 1 seeded team in the East has made a concerted effort to punish Tyler Herro on defense. Whether it’s Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, or Derrick White, Herro has had fits guarding any of them. Even Jrue Holiday, who has been having a terrible series on offense, will take advantage of him inside the paint.

Katya Elise Henry, Herro’s girlfriend, is reminding him of his powers via her "love language." Maybe she can empower his defense to be at least average for the Miami Heat to stave off elimination.