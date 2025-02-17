Tyler Herro's girlfriend Katya Henry drops 2-word reaction to hype Heat star's introduction in debut All-Star game

The 2025 All-Star Weekend has been a memorable period for Tyler Herro. On Saturday, he bested seven other participants to win his first-ever 3-point Shootout title. The next day, he made his debut in the All-Star Game.

Herro's girlfriend Katya Henry, who was in Chase Center to see her beau's All-Star debut, went on Instagram to post a clip of the moment he was introduced to the live crowd:

Katya Henry hypes the All-Star introduction of her boyfriend Tyler Herro. Credit: Henry/IG

"yea dada!!!!!" wrote Henry in her IG story's caption.

Herro and Henry reportedly started dating in March 2020. A year and a half later, Henry — a fitness model — gave birth to their first child together, a daughter named Zya. Then, in January 2023, they welcomed their son Harlem.

Herro, meanwhile, has been on an upward ascent in terms of his individual production. The 2022 Sixth Man of the Year is having his best scoring season (23.9 ppg) while also putting up the most efficient shooting clip of his career (46.5% from the field).

On Saturday night, Herro posted a score of 19 in the first round of the 3-Point Shootout. By doing so, he edged out Jalen Brunson and two-time defending champion Damian Lillard, who both got a score of 18. This set the stage for a final showdown between Herro, Darius Garland (24), and Buddy Hield (31).

In the final round, Herro shot first and got a score of 24. Hield came within a point of Herro's score while Garland could only muster 17 points.

Tyler Herro on silencing the home crowd at the 3-Point Shootout: "It felt great"

Aside from contending with seven sharpshooters, Herro also had to deal with a partisan crowd that favored their Warriors star Hield.

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews after winning the 3-Point Shootout title, Herro admitted a feeling of satisfaction after silencing the Bay Area crowd:

"It felt great," Herro told Andrews. "I didn't hear any cheers for me. That's messed up." [Timestamp - 1:53]

Herro chuckled, emphasizing the fact that he quite literally had the last laugh against the crowd in Chase Center.

