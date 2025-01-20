Tyler Herro's partner Katya Elise showcases new look with simple 2-word comment

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro's partner, Katya Elise, shared her latest look on Instagram on Sunday. The fitness model described her new outfit with a simple two-word comment.

In her latest Instagram post, Elise shared a couple of images showcasing her new look. The Minneapolis native captioned the post with a straightforward two-word reaction for her followers.

"chill baby🫶🏽," she wrote summing up her all-white look.

Katya Elise wore a white dress that matched the color of her phone cover. In the photo, Elise showcased her rings: her right hand was adorned with numerous gold rings, while her left hand featured just a pair. Additionally, the model wore a cross necklace and a golden bangle that beautifully complemented her rings.

Elise, the owner of her wellness brand, showcased her new look with several mirror selfies. She also displayed her fresh hairstyle, accentuating it with red lipstick and matching nail polish.

The mother of two has been a prominent figure in the social media scene even before her relationship with Tyler Herro began. Currently renowned for her fitness routine and health-focused posts, Elise's interest in health and wellness started during her days as a high school cheerleader.

Tyler Herro's partner Katya Elise sends reaffirmation with a three-word story

Tyler Herro's partner, Katya Elise, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a three-word affirmation on her story. The fitness model shared a graphic reading, "Awake, Blessed, Grateful."

Reposting the post initially shared by a handle named "@spiritualasylum," the post was captioned with a short message that read:

"My first blessing of the day. I woke up. 🙏 @spiritualasylum."

The fitness model, who is an avid Christian, has never been shy about expressing her biblical roots. Her Instagram bio currently has a verse from the book of Psalms and reads:

"God is within her, she will not fall."

Posting a daily affirmation on her story, the three-word post also shows how grateful Katya Elise is for her life as she appreciates living a life filled with success, health and love.

