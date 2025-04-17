  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Tyler Herro stats tonight: Heat star scores 38 in play-in win vs Bulls (April 16)

Tyler Herro stats tonight: Heat star scores 38 in play-in win vs Bulls (April 16)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 17, 2025 02:12 GMT
Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls - Source: Getty
Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat faced the Chicago Bulls during the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday (Image source: Getty)

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls 109-90 during the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Ad

Herro led the Heat with 38 points, five rebounds and four assists. In 37 minutes, he shot 13-for-19, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. He also went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, had a steal and committed seven turnovers.

With the win, the Heat advanced in the play-in bracket. They will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at State Farm Arena. The winner of that do-or-die game will get the No. 8 seed and battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Herro was vital this season for Miami. They ended the season as No. 10 in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record. In his first All-Star season, Herro averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He appeared in 77 games and shot 47.2%, including 37.5% from the 3-point line, in 35.5 minutes per game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On Wednesday, Herro scored 16 points on a perfect shooting quarter. He made six field goal attempts, including a couple of 3-pointers. He also made two free throws and had two assists and a turnover.

Ad

Herro continued his hot shooting in the second quarter. At the end of the first half, he already had 23 points on 8-for-8 shooting (3-for-3 on 3-pointers). He knocked down four free throws. In 17:20 minutes, he also contributed three rebounds and three assists.

Herro scored eight points (3-for-7 shooting) in the third period. After three quarters, he already had 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting. He added seven points and two rebounds in the fourth quarter as Miami held on for the win. Herro played 37:09 minutes.

Ad

Tyler Herro's stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Tyler Herro385410713-193-79-1018
Ad

Tyler Herro expresses optimism about Miami's chances as the 10th seed

One-time NBA All-Star Tyler Herro said the Miami Heat is looking forward to reaching the playoffs as No. 10, which has never been done in the Play-In Tournament history.

Herro talked to the media following Tuesday's practice. Heat reporter Zachary Weinberger shared the guard's comments on X.

"Hell yeah, we're excited for this challenge," Herro said. "We dropped those 10 games, and it kind of, our path became more clear. You know, as that happened, but we still are in the saddle. We haven't let go of the rope, and we're excited for this challenge."
Ad

As the 10th seed, Tyler Herro and Miami must win two straight road games to snag a playoff berth. They took care of business on Wednesday, and it will remain to be seen how they will fare against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications