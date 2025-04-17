Tyler Herro stats tonight: Heat star scores 38 in play-in win vs Bulls (April 16)

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls 109-90 during the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Herro led the Heat with 38 points, five rebounds and four assists. In 37 minutes, he shot 13-for-19, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. He also went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, had a steal and committed seven turnovers.
With the win, the Heat advanced in the play-in bracket. They will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at State Farm Arena. The winner of that do-or-die game will get the No. 8 seed and battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.
Herro was vital this season for Miami. They ended the season as No. 10 in the Eastern Conference with a 37-45 record. In his first All-Star season, Herro averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He appeared in 77 games and shot 47.2%, including 37.5% from the 3-point line, in 35.5 minutes per game.
On Wednesday, Herro scored 16 points on a perfect shooting quarter. He made six field goal attempts, including a couple of 3-pointers. He also made two free throws and had two assists and a turnover.
Herro continued his hot shooting in the second quarter. At the end of the first half, he already had 23 points on 8-for-8 shooting (3-for-3 on 3-pointers). He knocked down four free throws. In 17:20 minutes, he also contributed three rebounds and three assists.
Herro scored eight points (3-for-7 shooting) in the third period. After three quarters, he already had 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting. He added seven points and two rebounds in the fourth quarter as Miami held on for the win. Herro played 37:09 minutes.
Tyler Herro's stats tonight
Tyler Herro expresses optimism about Miami's chances as the 10th seed
One-time NBA All-Star Tyler Herro said the Miami Heat is looking forward to reaching the playoffs as No. 10, which has never been done in the Play-In Tournament history.
Herro talked to the media following Tuesday's practice. Heat reporter Zachary Weinberger shared the guard's comments on X.
"Hell yeah, we're excited for this challenge," Herro said. "We dropped those 10 games, and it kind of, our path became more clear. You know, as that happened, but we still are in the saddle. We haven't let go of the rope, and we're excited for this challenge."
As the 10th seed, Tyler Herro and Miami must win two straight road games to snag a playoff berth. They took care of business on Wednesday, and it will remain to be seen how they will fare against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
