“Tyler Herro threw a shoe” - Jimmy Butler getting hit with shoe in face during China tour sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler finds himself on the receiving end of jokes from fans following a recent encounter. The All-Star forward is currently doing promotions in China, where things went a little wrong.

While on a stage getting ready to do some form of meet and greet with fans, the stage was rushed by those looking to get an encounter with Jimmy Butler. However, one fan seemed to have a different idea. While the All-Star forward was shaking hands, one person decided to throw a shoe hoping to get an autograph. The throw just happened to hit him on the head.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints



(via @JimmyButler / IG) A fan hit Jimmy Butler in the face with a shoe at an event in Taiyuan, China(via @JimmyButler / IG) pic.twitter.com/9M2TC9HtTe

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After this clip made waves on social media, fans were quick to pour in with reactions. One of the main comments was that Tyler Herro was the one who threw the shoe at Butler. As most know, the young guard has popped up a lot in trade rumors as the Miami Heat attempt to pull off a blockbuster deal for Damian Lillard.

court corner @courtcorner BREAKING: per source (@DosMinutos) Tyler Herro threw a shoe at Jimmy Butler during an event today.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints



(via @JimmyButler / IG) A fan hit Jimmy Butler in the face with a shoe at an event in Taiyuan, China(via @JimmyButler / IG) pic.twitter.com/9M2TC9HtTe

Jokic vs. Luka 2024 @postwarballers @ClutchPoints @JimmyButler He just got called a "b****". Getting a shoe thrown at you in much of the world, a man don't stand for it.

Jimmy Butler makes bold statement while touring in China

Aside from shoes being thrown at him, Jimmy Butler has been a busy man during his tour in China. Along with meet and greets with fans, he also did some interviews.

While speaking with CCTV, Butler touched on what he sees for the future in terms of his career. That is where he made the bold statement that will end up winning a championship with the Miami Heat.

"I believe that with all my hear that we, I will win a championship for the Miami Heat because I don't plan on playing for another NBA team after the Miami Heat. I know that we are capable of doing this."

Naveen Ganglani @naveenganglani for the Miami Heat because I don't plan on playing for another NBA team after the Miami Heat...



I'll be better, we'll all be better as a unit, and then the next time I'm talking to ya'll here, I'll be a one-time NBA… pic.twitter.com/mqgMKxlKPc "I believe that with all my heart, that we, I, will win afor the Miami Heat because I don't plan on playing for another NBA team after the Miami Heat...I'll be better, we'll all be better as a unit, and then the next time I'm talking to ya'll here, I'll be a one-time NBA… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Based on their recent track record, it's hard to go against what Butler is saying. Over the past four years, they've regularly been in a position to win the title. Back in 2020, they made it all the way to the finals before falling to the LA Lakers. Same goes for this past season, where they fell victim to the Denver Nuggets.

While the Heat have been close these past few years, their window to contend is closing. At 33 years old, Butler only has so many seasons left playing at his peak.

This offseason, Miami has a chance to solidify themself as a legit title contender. If they are able to pull off a deal for Damian Lillard, they'll be in a prime position to finally get over the hump.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault