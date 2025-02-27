"Type of dude to take Steph’s socks home" - NBA fans react to Draymond Green revealing his 'secret' possession of Kevin Durant's record ball

On Wednesday, Draymond Green had Kevin Durant as a special guest on his podcast. In the midst of an interview, the former All-Star made a confession that left NBA fans stunned.

As everyone knows, Green and Durant have a checkered history from their time as teammates on the Golden State Warriors. However, that's not the only time they've donned the same uniform. The two also played alongside each other for Team USA in the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics.

During the episode, Draymond Green touched on their Team USA tenure together. He also hit Durant with shocking news, admitting that he has the game ball from when the star forward became the all-time leading scorer in the program's history.

After this exchange hit social media, it quickly went viral as fans poured in with reactions.

Fans also poked fun at the Warriors forward for secretly becoming a collector of basketball history.

"Draymond out here being the unofficial NBA memorabilia keeper." one fan said.

"Draymond already has his eBay memorabilia business good to go for after retirement," another fan said.

"How Dray move hes gonna have a stupid collection when its all said and done," said one fan.

During the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, KD cemented himself as the greatest scorer in Team USA history. He now has the most points all-time between men and women, surpassing WNBA legend Lisa Leslie.

Kevin Durant tells Draymond Green why he blocked trade to Warriors

Years removed from their time together on the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were almost teammates again. Among the things the former MVP brought up in his podcast interview was opting to remain with the Phoenix Suns at the deadline.

Leading up to the deadline, Durant shockingly found himself in trade rumors. Golden State reportedly had a deal worked out for him, but he informed the Suns he didn't want to go there. The franchise accepted his wishes and opted not to go through with the deal.

While speaking with Draymond Green, KD opened up on what made him come to this decision. He feels it would have been too big of a move in-season and would rather change teams in the offseason if the Suns want to go that route.

"I get why y'all want to trade me. Simple fact, that's just business," Durant said. "For me looking at it, it just don't make sense.

If that's the decision you want to make in the offseason then figure it out."

Even though things fell through with Durant, Green and the Warriors were still able to make sizable upgrades. They pivoted to acquiring Jimmy Butler, who has provided a massive boost since coming over from the Miami Heat.

