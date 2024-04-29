"Type of trolling I can get behind": Timberwolves fans in splits after mocking Suns' "winner's work" gimmick

More often than not, NBA teams' Twitter accounts embarrass opponents with questionable tweets, bizarre hashtags, and cringe-worthy campaigns. The NBA world has witnessed it several times. But on Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves took things a little too far, playfully roasting the Phoenix Suns' infamous "winners work" motto.

After sweeping Phoenix with a 122-116 victory in Game 4, the Wolves' official Twitter account posted a gym workout collage of their players.

The caption read: “we ain’t done workin’.”

This post from the Timberwolves saw their fans send in several reactions. While some fans were quick to praise the tongue-in-cheek jibe, others said that it might jinx their season in the following games.

One wrote: "The type of trolling I can get behind.”

Another said: " nah, they just put up a “winner’s work” against the team that originally did it first, this is the final nail in the coffin.”

Another quipped: "When Winners work done right haha."

And a reply under the post read, “And with this tweet, the Timberwolves have just ruined their season.”

Another one echoed similar tone, saying, “Winners work? its over for you guys.”

For those who don't know, the birth of the phrase came when the Phoenix Suns pulled off a nail-biting 107-103 victory against the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

After the win, a video shows the players hitting the gym for some extra work. The clip featured Devin Booker declaring, "Winners work!" which quickly became popular among fans.

Timberwolves win first playoff series since 2004

The Timberwolves won their first playoff series since 2004, sweeping Kevin Durant’s Suns 122-116 in Phoenix.

Anthony Edwards starred with the ball, exploding for 40 points and nine rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points in one of his best playoff performances. The win wasn't without drama, however, as coach Chris Finch suffered a late-game injury after a collision with Mike Conley and needed assistance off the sidelines.

At present, the Timberwolves are one of the most consistent teams in the league. Their next playoff challenge will be known soon, as they await the winners of the Lakers and Nuggets series.

The defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, currently lead their series against the Los Angeles Lakers 3-1. If the Nuggets win Game 5 on Monday night, the Wolves will face them in a series starting next Saturday. However, if the Lakers pull off an upset victory, the Wolves' next series will begin the following Monday.

