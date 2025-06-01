Tyrese Haliburton brutally claps back against Knicks fan Ben Stiller's jibe: "To pack y'all up"

On Saturday, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton brutally clapped back at Knicks fan Ben Stiller, who took shots at him before the Eastern Conference final Game 6.

The Pacers welcomed the Knicks to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 6 and beat them convincingly to reach the NBA Finals. Stiller's pre-game jibe came to haunt him as Haliburton retaliated to his comments after the game.

The movie star was seen reacting to a Bleacher Report post on X (formerly Twitter), which depicted the Pacers guard entering the player's tunnel in an all-black fit. Stiller took shots at Haliburton in his tweet as he predicted a Game 7 in New York.

"Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY," he wrote.

However, his comment came back to bite him after the Knicks' defeat. Haliburton brutally clapped back at him for his pre-game comments.

"Nah, was to pack y’all up," he wrote, referring to Stiller's 'duffel' comment."

The Knicks and the Pacers played out an entertaining Eastern Conference final series. Having taken a 2-0 lead at the MSG, the Pacers were defeated at home in Game 3. While they reinstated their two-game cushion in Game 4, the Knicks forced Game 6 by winning the next game, setting up a tasty contest at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

However, all hopes of a Game 7 evaporated on Saturday, as the Pacers defeated the Knicks by a score of 125-108. Siakam led the Pacers in scoring, dropping 31 points and claiming the ECF MVP trophy along the way.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam lead the Pacers to the Finals

The Indiana Pacers made a triumphant return to the NBA Finals for the first time in over two decades with a win over the Knicks on Saturday. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton combined for 52 points, as the Pacers defeated the Knicks by 17 points. The win also saw history repeating itself, as the Indiana team achieved a similar result from 25 years ago.

In 2000, the Pacers beat the Knicks in six games to reach the NBA Finals. The Indianapolis team's X (formerly Twitter) handle highlighted this feat after their Game 6 victory.

"25 years later. Same story. Beat the Knicks in six to advance to the NBA Finals," the caption read.

The Indiana Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. The first game will take place on Thursday at the Paycom Center.

