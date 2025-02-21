Tyrese Haliburton claps back at 5× NBA All-Star's harsh criticism of his game

Since entering the NBA, Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the more easy-going young stars in the league. That said, the former All-Star recently took to social media to clap back at some choice comments made about him.

Ad

It is not uncommon in the basketball world for former players to sound off on the current generation. Among the more recent to do so was Tim Hardaway Sr. While speaking with Gilbert Arenas on his podcast, he gave his blunt thoughts on Haliburton. Hardaway Sr. is not a fan of his trash-talking antics and would love to suit up again to go to face off with him.

It did not take long for these brash remarks to catch steam on social media. Tyrese Haliburton added fuel to the fire by replying. He called out the five-time All-Star and urged him to come clean about why he's frustrated by him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tell the world the real reason you feel this way, Tim"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There could be numerous factors to this response, but the one that stands out is Hardaway Sr.'s son. After being traded last offseason, Tim Hardaway Jr. finds himself on the Detroit Pistons.

Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers dominated the season series with the Pistons, posting a 3-1 record. The star guard performed well in these matchups, averaging 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Haliburton's best showing against the Pistons came back on January 29th, when he erupted for 30 points and eight assists in a double-digit win.

Ad

Josh Hart reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's cryptic post

Following his cryptic reply, Tyrese Haliburton turned up the heat with what appears to be a feud with Tim Hardaway Sr. He was not the only one to do so, as another current NBA player ended up getting involved.

Over the years, Josh Hart has become a prominent figure in the basketball world on social media. His posts are usually intended to be comedic, as he is constantly jabbing at his New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson. That said, the veteran forward decided to interject himself into this situation.

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton seems to have caught Hart's attention, and now he wants to know more. He took things up another level by re-posting on X (formerly Twitter) with the curious eyes emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar to the Pistons, Hart and the Knicks have no love lost with the Pacers. New York faced off against Haliburton and company last postseason and ended up getting eliminated in seven games. Currently third and fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, these teams could have a rematch when the playoffs roll around.

Feuds between current and former players are far from a rarity in the NBA, and a new one could be forming between Haliburton and Hardaway Sr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback