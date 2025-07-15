Tyrese Haliburton and Donovan Mitchell can’t hold it together as Johnny Furphy’s diabolical dunk takes Summer League spotlight

Indiana Pacers guard Johnny Furphy rocked the NBA 2K26 Summer League on Monday with perhaps the dunk of the tournament. With a little over three minutes left in the second quarter, the 6-foot-7 former Kansas star skied high for a rim-rattling slam. Furphy's dunk over Bulls rookie Noa Essengue quickly became viral.
Furphy's Pacers teammate Tyrese Haliburton promptly reacted:
"Your favorite players favorite player"
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell joined the fun:
"Naaa this looks crazy"
Furphy casually brought the ball to the Pacers' end of the court after the Bulls missed a shot. He suddenly accelerated once he reached past halfcourt. Chicago's defense was caught napping, forcing Essengue to race to the middle of the paint to challenge the drive. Furphy punished the Bulls by throwing down a dunk that could become the best in the summer league.
Johnny Furphy played 50 games as a rookie for the Indiana Pacers last season. Behind a guard core led by Tyrese Haliburton, the No. 35 pick of the 2024 draft averaged 7.6 minutes per game. Furphy spent some time in the G League and was named to the Pacers' summer league team.
Against the Bulls on Monday, the second-round pick did much of his damage in the first half, leading his team with 11 points. He ended the night with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. Furphy stole the Thunder despite Indiana's 114-105 loss.
Fans join Tyrese Haliburton and Donovan Mitchell in reacting to Johnny Furphy's highlight dunk
Johnny Furphy's dunk already stirred social media before NBA players reacted to the mind-boggling slam. Tyrese Haliburton and Donovan Mitchell's tweet to highlight the play only added exposure to the clip. It did not take long for fans to respond to the viral play:
Like Tyrese Haliburton and Donovan Mitchell, most fans were impressed by Johnny Furphy's dunk. The Indiana Pacers still have a game on Wednesday, which will be a showdown against the New York Knicks. Some can't wait to see if he can pull off the same highlight against their rivals.
