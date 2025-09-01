Tyrese Haliburton found a new hobby to battle horrific Achilles injury setback 

Tyrese Haliburton has found a new hobby to help him get through the rehab of his horrific Achilles injury. The Indiana Pacers guard was arguably the best clutch player last season. He helped the Pacers make a run to the NBA Finals and drag out the mighty OKC Thunder all the way out to a game 7.

Ad

However, Indiana ran out of luck as their star guard suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg seven minutes into the game. The Thunder controlled the game from that point and went on to win the championship.

Almost two months after the decisive Game 7, Haliburton has now moved out from the biggest tragedy of his career and shifted his focus to rehabilitation. On Sunday, the Pacers guard shared a video on his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video revealed a new hobby that has kept Haliburton busy this offseason. The Pacers guard wore headphones and was experimenting with beats and tunes. In the caption, Hali expressed his thoughts on his new hobby.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Summer of new hobbies."

Tyrese Haliburton reveals his new hobby on his IG story. (Credits: @tyresehaliburton/IG)

The Indiana Pacers had a magical run last season, and it will be tough for the team to recreate their performance. To make matters worse, Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss the first half of the next season, given the dire nature of his injury. For now, the fans can only pray for the Pacers guard to have a speedy recovery.

Ad

"I thought Shai stepped one me": Tyrese Haliburton recalls his feelings from his devastating Achilles injury

On Wednesday, Tyrese Haliburton appeared as a guest on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, where he talked about his injury and discussed trendy pop-culture subjects with the famous YouTuber turned sports entertainer.

At the start of the pod's episode, Haliburton was asked to describe his feelings when he realized that he had torn his Achilles tendon.

Ad

"People always say it feels like you got kicked in in the back of your leg, and that's really what it feels like," he said. "But for a split second I thought Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) stepped on me. So, I turned my head and realized he is in front of me." (Timestamp: 5:52)

"Nobody was behind me and the for a second I thought did the ref just step on me? Did the ref get in the way? And then, as I was going down, I knew exactly what it was."

Ad

Later, the Pacers guard described the injury as being less painful physically and more painful mentally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More