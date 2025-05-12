Tyrese Haliburton gets 100% real on duality of enduring praise and criticism

Tyrese Haliburton has been at the center of attention since the postseason began, facing heavy criticism and trolling. But with the Indiana Pacers merely one win away from an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, the star guard is now receiving lofty compliments.

Following the Pacers’ Game 4 victory on Sunday night, the 25-year-old star addressed the public's contrasting behaviour. Haliburton emphasized his love for the game and the importance of not letting the negativity impact his mental health in the long run.

“I love my job. Yeah, I don't even really look at it as a job. I have a lot of fun with what I do. And I think there's always commentary behind what I do, positive or negative,” Haliburton said. “It's usually the people who don't come around or don't spend any time around me that have the most to say.”

“I love playing for this organization. I feel like criticism sometimes is warranted, sometimes it's not, but it's all part of it,” Haliburton added.

Tyrese Haliburton faced harsh trolling earlier in the playoffs after being voted the NBA’s most “overrated” player by his peers.

The criticism increased after a confrontation involving Haliburton’s father and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tyrese had to face backlash despite playing no part in this exchange.

Haliburton was also ripped for a rough Game 3 outing. He scored just four points — a playoff career low.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers aren’t taking their foot off the gas

The Indiana Pacers hold a solid 3-1 advantage in the series. But they’re well aware that the job isn’t completed. With only 13 teams in NBA playoff history having ever come back from such a deficit, the Pacers are determined not to allow the Cavaliers to miraculously become the 14th.

Tyrese Haliburton and Co. understand that the ultimate goal is four wins, not three. Despite being in a favorable position to clinch the series, Rick Carlisle’s squad remains focused and is not celebrating just yet.

“I was really proud of our performance. There's still a lot of work to do,” Haliburton said, via Tyler Smith.

"Job's not finished, to quote the great Kobe Bryant. Need to be able to stay focused,” Turner said.

The teams will now fly to Cleveland as the series shifts back to Ohio for Game 5, set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

