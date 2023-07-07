Tyrese Haliburton gets emotional while thanking his mom after signing $260 million deal- "I love you and I’m really appreciative of you"

It was an emotional evening for Tyrese Haliburton and his family after he signed a $260 million max extension with the Indiana Pacers. Haliburton thanked his mother for her sacrifices and efforts to help him grow in his basketball journey. Here's what Haliburton said during his contract signing press conference (via Indiana Pacers Twitter):

"My mom missed my first-ever game, my freshman year of college, because the plane didn't take off to get to Lubbock to watch Texas Tech. So before my freshman year my mom had never missed a game...

"My mom has been my everything for me to get here... Just really appreciative of you mom because of, you know, all the stuff of us growing up, and pushing me to, you know, be where I am today... So I love you, and I'm really appreciative of you."

Tyrese Haliburton bagged the biggest contract in Indiana Pacers history and was only the second player to sign a deal worth $100 million or more for the franchise. Haliburton averaged a career-high 20.7 points and 10.4 assists, shooting on 49/40/87 splits. He also made his All-Star debut.

He embraced the role of a franchise player with Indiana after playing second-fiddle to De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento. The Pacers seem more than happy to have him tied long-term and lead them back into the playoffs.

Tyrese Haliburton could guide Indiana Pacers to the playoffs next season

The Indiana Pacers seem likely to contend for a playoff spot next season. Their offseason moves were an indication of that. The Eastern Conference looked more competitive than ever before the trade deadline last season, but it's again come down to boasting only three or four sure perennial playoff teams.

That makes it easier for most lottery teams, like the Pacers, to contend for a playoff berth. The play-in tournament also bolsters their chance to advance to the knockout stages.

The Indiana Pacers have a deep squad led by Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. They signed veteran free agent Bruce Brown on a two-year $45 million deal, which made it evident that they aren't settling for a losing season again.

This is definitely a team that can make the playoffs in the East. The Indiana Pacers are going to be a dangerous team this upcoming year: PG: Haliburton/McConnellSG: Nembhard/Mathurin/SheppardSF: Hield/Brown/Nesmith/NworaPF: Toppin/Walker/SmithC: Turner/Jackson/TheisThis is definitely a team that can make the playoffs in the East.

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers started last season 10-6 with this core. However, injuries and the hopes of coming out on top in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes saw them finish with a 35-47 record.

The Indiana Pacers have a good balance on their roster of youth and experience, so they should be able to replicate their early season form from last year and sustain it this season.

