Tyrese Haliburton and girlfriend Jade Jones heat up Valentine's day with sizzling dance-off to Justin Bieber’s 'Essence'

Tyrese Haliburton is regarded as one of the best basketball players in the league and he has led the Indiana Pacers to a 30-25 record and sixth in the Eastern Conference. When he's off the court, he spends time with his girlfriend, social media influencer Jade Jones.

Jones shared a dance-off with the Pacers guard to Justin Bieber's song "Essence" on her Instagram story.

Tyrese Haliburton dancing with girlfriend Jade Jones to Justin Bieber's "Essence" song - Jade Jones' Instagram story

With the caption "my best friend through it all," the bond is strong between the couple as they spend quality time together for Valentine's Day. This wasn't the first time that they have shared snippets of their relationship on social media as the couple occasionally upload pictures or videos on their Instagram pages.

In a challenging 82-game season and the constant pressure to live up to expectations on a nightly basis, having a night off with a loved one is important. As for Tyrese Haliburton, he has his girlfriend next to him and their chemistry together appears as strong as ever.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones' relationship

According to Marca, Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones originally started dating back in 2019, when both were studying at Iowa State University. With Haliburton playing for the university's basketball team and Jones being part of the cheerleading squad, it was a match made in heaven for the two.

Their Instagram pages consist of pictures of one another as they have made their relationship public. The two have been going strong with the Indiana Pacers guard focused on his young and promising career, while Jade Jones is a social media influencer with over 22k followers on Instagram. Jones also works as a teacher at the Walcott Elementary School.

Back on April 16, 2023, Tyrese Haliburton posted images on his Instagram page in celebration of his relationship with Jade Jones going strong for four years.

The couple have also shown support for one another in their endeavors in life. During the Indiana Pacers' 128-119 win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the In-Season Tournament Semi-Final round back on Dec. 7, 2023, Jones was in attendance at the game.

In that game, Haliburton was electric as he put up 27 points (11-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range) and 15 assists. He put the Pacers on his back against a fierce Bucks team that was led by Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In front of a packed NBA crowd, including his girlfriend, Haliburton was impeccable on the court.

