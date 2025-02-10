Tyrese Haliburton and girlfriend Jade Jones shout out $25,500,000 for stellar display on Hawks debut

Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend, Jade Jones, went on social media to support their close friend, Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang. Haliburton and Niang have a close friendship, which grew stronger during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that time, both players have openly called each one their best friend.

It seems their bond is as strong as ever given the love Tyrese expressed toward Niang.

Niang was traded to the Hawks on Thursday as part of a deal that sent De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In Niang's debut for Atlanta against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, he scored 16 points and bagged four 3-pointers.

Tyrese Haliburton, being the friend that he is, showed lots of love for Georges Niang. Haliburton reposted an image of Niang with his stats on his Instagram Stories.

"BANG BANG," Haliburton wrote.

Tyrese Haliburton's Instagram Stories

Given how Haliburton and Niang are close friends, it's only natural that Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, also grew close to the Hawks forward. Jones also went on her Instagram Stories to repost the same image her boyfriend did and said:

"yesssirrr Georgie!!!"

Jade Jones' Instagram Stories

Georges Niang makes successful Hawks debut

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Washington Wizards on Saturday night in the debut game of former Cleveland Cavaliers players Georges Niang and Caris LeVert. Their debut was a success as Atlanta dominated Washington 125-111.

Niang efficiently supported Trae Young's double-double outing with an all-around performance of 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks. He also shot the ball efficiently, drilling 57.1% of his shots from beyond the arc and 60.0% overall.

Young was undoubtedly the star of the show on Saturday as "Ice" Trae had 35 points and 14 assists.

As for Georges Niang's former Cavaliers buddy, Caris LeVert, he added nine points and four rebounds.

Niang and LeVert's arrival in Atlanta could help the team increase its chances of making the playoffs this season. Atlanta is in ninth in the Eastern Conference and is only two games behind the sixth-place Detroit Pistons.

